Pandemic fuels boom in digital payment, loans in Thailand

As almost the entire population of Thailand have access to a mobile phone, there is a huge potential for people to adopt digital services like shopping and banking. (Photo: Line BK)

By Chalermlapvoraboon Valaiporn

BANGKOK, NNA - The demand for digital banking and financial services in Thailand has surged even higher amid the continuing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, bolstering banks and tech companies driving the payments transformation.

With more people having to work from home due to restrictions to curb the spread of infections, their way of life has seen a big shift from in-person activities to online chores and engagements.

Digital entertainment such as TV streaming and music for leisure as well as essential activities like online banking, shopping and food delivery have become very popular.

As a result, online transactions and payments have seen rapid growth.

Within March this year, the number of digital payments soared to 1.6 billion, from 1.24 billion in October 2020, according to the Bank of Thailand.

The total value of transactions rose accordingly to around 44,296 billion baht ($1.41 trillion), from 34,196 billion baht in the previous month.

TrueMoney Wallet, a digital payment platform developed by Ascend Money Co., said digital payments grew from 10 percent in February to 20 percent in March as their pool of electronic wallet users increased by 25 percent.

Monsinee Nakapanant, co-president of Ascend Money, told local media, "E-payment is growing at a fast pace during the pandemic as people work from home and there has been a growing awareness of avoiding contact from person to person and with banknotes and coins.”

"We also see growth in e-wallet transactions in retail spaces such as Makro and 7-Eleven," she added.

Ascend Money, which offers e-commerce and digital financial services, operates under the umbrella of Thailand’s giant conglomerate, Charoen Pokpand Group.

Siam Commercial Bank Pcl. also reported strong growth for its digital banking platform, SCB Easy.

In the first quarter of this year, the number of its digital users increased to 14.8 million, up from the 12.3 million last year which it had registered since its launch in 2018, according to the company’s quarterly financial report.

As a result, the bank's digital revenue in Q1 surged by 36 percent from a year ago, accounting for 3.5 percent of its total revenue.

As the pandemic battered the Thai economy and businesses across the kingdom, the demand for digital loan and lending services have also boomed.

Siam Commercial Bank said applications for digital loans in the first quarter shot up by 78 percent compared to a year ago.

So, it has planned to increase digital loans worth another 88 billion baht this year, according to a news report.

Successful mobile penetration reaching almost the entire population has accelerated digitalization as people expand their use of phone functions.

Although banking services are easily available as banks are well distributed throughout the country, credit access for the underbanked is still quite poor, said Tana Pothikamjorn, CEO of Line BK, a digital bank jointly set up by Japan's messaging giant Line Corporation and Thailand’s KasikornBank Pcl.

Since its launch in October last year, the company has been offering digital financial services to millions of users of Line Corp.'s popular text messaging app, Line in Thailand.

They target the under-banked such as the self-employed, farmers and small business owners. About 2.6 million people are using its digital lending services currently, said Line BK, which aims to increase the number to 10 million.

Credit access for these non-salaried people has all along been restrictive because of strict bank requirements, Tana told NNA.

Line BK plans to offer insurance, investment and digital asset services next.

After Thailand and Taiwan, Line launched its digital bank in Indonesia last week.

Tokyo-based Line Corp. is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group and Naver Corp. The company has developed mobile applications and Internet services, such as the Line messaging app.