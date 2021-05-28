Vietnam's TNI King Coffee to boost global presence with cafes in many countries

28, May. 2021

Founder and CEO of TNI King Coffee, Madam Le Hoang Diep Thao, (R) is seen here with a coffee farmer in Vietnam. A coffee expert with vast experiences over two decades, Diep Thao was instrumental in growing a successful business for Trung Nguyen Group as its co-founder before she launched Trung Nguyen International (TNI) in 2008. (Photo: TNI King Coffee)
Founder and CEO of TNI King Coffee, Madam Le Hoang Diep Thao, (R) is seen here with a coffee farmer in Vietnam. A coffee expert with vast experiences over two decades, Diep Thao was instrumental in growing a successful business for Trung Nguyen Group as its co-founder before she launched Trung Nguyen International (TNI) in 2008. (Photo: TNI King Coffee)

By Celine Chen

SINGAPORE, NNA - From a startup in 2008 to a global player, the phenomenal growth of Vietnam's TNI King Coffee has seen its instant, ground and whole-bean coffee products being enjoyed in more than 120 countries and territories around the world today.

After achieving much success in retail sales, the company has been focusing on expanding its cafe network beyond Vietnam in recent years.

King Coffee, which already operates 50 outlets in Vietnam and South Korea, aims to set up 1,000 cafes globally, in places like China, the Middle East, Europe, Russia and all over Southeast Asia, according to its website and a press statement issued earlier this week.

The company said it plans to open 20 more stores this year and another 100 by 2022 in the United States through franchising after launching its first US cafe in Anaheim, California on Monday (May 24).

In 2020, its international retail market expanded from 60 to more than 120 countries and territories, with revenue and market share soaring by 200 percent since then, it said without revealing details.

The company also highlighted how the Russian market managed to grow by as much as 350 percent despite the on-going global pandemic.

The meteoric rise of King Coffee could be attributed to the single-mindedness of its founder and CEO, Madam Le Hoang Diep Thao, a coffee expert with a wealth of experience starting with her work with the Trung Nguyen Group which she helped to set up.

As a co-founder of Trung Nguyen, Diep Thao was instrumental in building the group to become a top coffee brand in Vietnam. She also took Trung Nguyen and its popular G7 products to the world.

TNI or Trung Nguyen International was founded in Singapore in 2008 by Diep Thao, who now heads its current head office in Ho Chi Minh City.

In October 2016, TNl launched King Coffee, its first premium coffee brand in the United States. Within months, sales of King Coffee products expanded in the US, and to South Korea, China, Singapore, Australia and India.

In July 2017, King Coffee officially returned to homebase Vietnam and has since established its presence in 64 provinces in the country.

In 2020, London-based Global Brands Magazine hailed King Coffee as the fastest growing coffee brand globally and named it the most famous coffee brand in Vietnam after having raised its profile as a small but formidable player.

The publication also conferred Diep Thao with the title of the "Most Admired CEO" in the food and beverage industry in Vietnam for her contribution to the local coffee sector.

With a mission to help many local coffee growers become successful, Diep Thao, who also sources coffee beans from other countries, believes local consumption will continue to flourish well.

She noted that in 2019, the number of coffee shops and bars in Vietnam rose by 3 percent to 30,770. This boom is expected to continue over the next five years.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Vietnam coffee market is expected to grow by a robust compound annual growth rate of 8.07 percent from 2020 to 2025, fueled by population expansion at a rate of about one million people a year.

Vietnam, which is the world’s second largest producer and exporter of coffee, has generated high annual growth in sales of Vietnamese instant coffee, which "paints a favorable picture for the future of the coffee industry as a whole", said Mordor Intelligence.

The analyst firm noted that roast and ground coffee products account for nearly 75 percent of domestic coffee consumption, while instant coffee products contribute 10 percent.

On instant coffee gaining traction among millennials in Vietnam, it said, "Busy lifestyles and longer working hours is likely to boost the convenience packaging formats of coffee which have resulted in consumers switching from fresh ground coffee to instant coffee mixes."

It expects the development of premium instant coffee products to boost the growth of its segment.

Mordor Intelligence added, "Increased demand for consumer products and foodservice industry from local and international players is another factor that is expected to fuel the market’s growth."

The coffee market in Vietnam is dominated by Trung Nguyen, Vinacafe Bien Hoa and Nestle which boasts a diversified array of products, said Mordor Intelligence.

Vinacafe commands 40 percent of the market, which is equivalent to the combined market shares of Trung Nguyen and Nescafe.

Other key players are Starbucks Coffee Company, Len's Coffee LLC and Phuc Long Trading Production Company Limited.

Compared to the big boys, King Coffee might seem small, but it has set its sights on far bigger markets across the world.

Apart from its instant and luxury coffees, it is taking Vietnamese food and East-meets-West concoctions to its cafes abroad.

At its Anaheim cafe, for instance, customers could enjoy hand-crafted coffee and meal options like Vietnamese Beef Pho noodles and Banh Mi sandwiches from a broad menu covering breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. Or buy gourmet beans to take home.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Founder and CEO of TNI King Coffee, Madam Le Hoang Diep Thao, (R) is seen here with a coffee farmer in Vietnam. A coffee expert with vast experiences over two decades, Diep Thao was instrumental in growing a successful business for Trung Nguyen Group as its co-founder before she launched Trung Nguyen International (TNI) in 2008. (Photo: TNI King Coffee)
Vietnam's TNI King Coffee to boost global presence with cafes in many countries

Vietnam Food

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Photo shows a lineup of Fujicco-brand food items. Fujicco Co. has formed a joint venture with a local partner aiming to enter the Indonesian market. (Photo courtesy of Fujicco Co.)
Japanese food maker Fujicco prepared to enter Indonesian market

Indonesia Food

YESTERDAY

Image by WikimediaImages from Pixabay
Confectioner Ezaki Glico to set up new Shanghai unit

China Food

17 DAYS AGO

Ebara products (Photo courtesy of Ebara Foods Industry Inc.)
Japan's Ebara Foods to set up production subsidiary in Thailand

Thailand Food

1 MONTH AGO

A plant-based burger of Plant Power Restaurant Group, LLC. The group has been added to the portfolio of Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. following an investment announced in February 2021. Eat Beyond makes equity investments in companies that develops innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. (Photo courtesy of Eat Beyond)
Eat Beyond's SingCell to license alternative-meat technology from Singapore university

Singapore Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Families experience the manufacturing process of products at the Cupnoodles Museum Hong Kong in the Tsim Sha Tsui area of Kowloon, opened by a local subsidiary of Japan's Nissin Foods Holdings Co., on March 30, 2021. (NNA/Kyodo)
Nissin Foods' Cupnoodles Museum opens in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by tung256 from Pixabay
Meiji to form subsidiary in Hanoi to boost baby formula sales

Vietnam Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Galen Crout on Unsplash
We Agri, 2 other Japanese firms to expand frozen food sales in Singapore

Singapore Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Plant-based meat has gained traction in Asia especially among younger people. OmniMeat burger patties are made of a proprietary blend of plant proteins from pea, non-GMO soy, shitake mushroom and rice. (Photo courtesy of OmniFoods)
New plant-based meat takes on traditional mock meat in Malaysia, Asia

Malaysia Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo courtesy of Vinamilk
Sojitz, Vinamilk to set up JV for beef sales in Vietnam

Vietnam Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Holstein Milk Company Sdn Bhd Managing Director Loi Tuan Ee is seen at one of his farms which produce the popular Farm Fresh brand of fresh milk and yoghurt products. (Photo courtesy of Holstein)
Malaysia boom in fresh dairy fosters Holstein IPO plan, entry of new player

Malaysia Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Co-founders of Orgafeed, Petch Achariyasilp (L) and Ittikorn Thepmani, Nov. 25 2020
Thai Union, Orgafeed producing insect-based pet food in growing global segment

Thailand Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay
Meiji to boost ice cream production in China

China Food

6 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows Thai Kyowa Biotechnologies Co.'s plant in Rayong Province, Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Kirin Holdings Co.)
Kyowa Hakko Bio to build baby formula ingredient plant in Thailand

Thailand Food

7 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of House Osotspa Foods Co.)
Osotspa sold 99 million bottles of Vitamin C drink during Thailand's Covid battle

Thailand Food

8 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows Chinese dumplings containing cell-based shrimp meat developed by Singapore start-up Shiok Meats. (Photo courtesy of Shiok Meats)
Toyo Seikan invests in Singapore's cell-based shrimp meat startup

Singapore Food

8 MONTHS AGO

Mayonnaise and dressing products of major Japanese food firm Kewpie Corp. line the shelves in a Singaporean store on Sept. 23, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Major mayonnaise maker Kewpie to set up sales unit in Singapore

Singapore Food

8 MONTHS AGO

photo-1447347974530-d7c185559683.jpg
Quality Myanmar coffee to hit Japan’s Muji shelves soon

Myanmar Food

8 MONTHS AGO

photo-1545468258-576dbac5faa9.jpg
CP Foods to build on China swine business after merger

Thailand Food

8 MONTHS AGO

image-1600228309820.jpg
Covid-19 crisis spells boom in pet food across Asia

Thailand Food

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by American Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash
Japanese chocolate maker Fuji Oil to sell off India unit to UAE-based IFFCO Group

India Food

9 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Unfold)
Bayer, Temasek set up joint venture to innovate for vertical vegetable farming

Singapore Food

10 MONTHS AGO

Masao Aihara, chief production officer of Taiwan Kiyoken at its shop in Breeze Taipei Station on Aug. 7, 2020. (NNA)
Kiyoken, maker of railway station boxed lunches, opens 1st overseas shop in Taipei

Taiwan Food

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Gianluca Gerardi on Unsplash
Japanese candy-making firm Fujiya to build biscuit plant in China

China Food

10 MONTHS AGO

A Beard Papa's outlet in MetroWalk shopping mall in Taoyuan City, Taiwan (Photo courtesy of Muginoho Holdings)
Muginoho takes over Taiwan franchisee to expand Beard Papa's chain

Taiwan Food

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Egidijus Bielskis on Unsplash
Soybean paste maker Hanamaruki Foods to expand sales of shio koji seasoning in China

China Food

10 MONTHS AGO

yogurt-1442034_1280.jpg
Japan’s Meiji to build dairy, sweet plant in China’s Guangzhou

China Food

11 MONTHS AGO