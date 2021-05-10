Singapore's Phillip Futures offers derivatives trading on Hanoi Stock Exchange via CQG platform

In 2020, the Vietnam Securities Depository registered 2.7 million domestic individual accounts, a record jump of 16.8 percent over the year before. Seeing the significant growth in the Vietnam market over the past few years, Phillip Futures and CQG are expanding services to capitalize on it. (Photo courtesy of Hanoi Stock Exchange)

SINGAPORE, NNA - Phillip Futures, one of the region's top brokerages, has started offering VN30 index futures from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) to its customers using the CQG platform.

Customers of Phillip Futures can also use the CQG platform to trade futures contracts from Borsa Istanbul in Turkey, Thailand Futures Exchange, as well as Dalian Commodity Exchange, Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange and Shanghai International Energy Exchange in China.

Based in the United States, CQG is a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges.

In a press statement, Teyu Che Chern, CEO of Phillip Futures, said, "CQG's platform is well received by our customers, and we are excited to offer more products to help expand their trading opportunities."

On its long partnership with Phillip Futures since 2007, Benjamin Soong, CQG president for APAC, said: "We are excited to deepen our longstanding relationship with Phillip Futures, one of the leading brokerages in the Asia-Pacific region, facilitating access for its clients to trade on a broad range of exchanges, including the Hanoi Stock Exchange and the commodity exchanges in China."

Seeing tremendous growth in the Vietnam market over the past few years, the two partners will expand their services to cater to customer needs further, Soong added.

One of the longest-serving technology solutions providers in the industry, CQG has won numerous awards for its trading software, technical analysis and multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, with 16 sales and support offices and data centers in key markets globally.

CQG has a strong, growing presence in the Asia-Pacific region, including offices in Singapore, Tokyo, Sydney, Shanghai and Hong Kong. The firm has been working with Phillip Capital Inc., the U.S. futures commission merchant, since 2010.

Inaugurated in 1983, Phillip Futures is a member of Phillip Capital Group and one of the founding clearing members of Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading (SGX-DT). It has since grown to become one of the region's leading brokerages for the trading of CFD, Forex, global futures and commodities.

The group has clearing memberships in 21 global exchanges, including APEX, BMD, CME Group exchanges, DGCX, HKEX, ICDX, ICE Singapore, JPX Group exchanges, NSE, TFEX, TOCOM and SGX.