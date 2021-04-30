Japan's Sotetsu group to open hotel in Bangkok in 2024

Exterior appearance of hotel to be opened in Bangkok in 2024 by Japan's Sotetsu group. (Courtesy of Sotetsu Hotel Development Co.)

BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Sotetsu Hotel Development Co. has announced a plan to open a new hotel in downtown Bangkok in the spring of 2024 -- the fifth hotel outside Japan to be operated by the Yokohama-based company.

The eight-story, 126-room hotel will be located in one of Bangkok's busiest districts, near the Sukhumvit Street and about 400 meters each of Asoke Station on the elevated Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) and Sukhumvit Station on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) subway system.

Construction work will begin in the winter of this year, said Sotetsu Hotel Development, which is part of the Sotetsu group of businesses engaged mainly in railway, real estate and hotel industries.

Thailand will be the third oversees country in which the company has a hotel. It currently operates three hotels in Seoul, South Korea, while another is under construction in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with the launch scheduled for the summer of 2022.

Sotetsu Hotel Development and two other group companies, Sotestu Hotel Management Co. and Sotetsu International (Thailand) Co., took over a local firm that previously owned the land in the Thai capital on which the new hotel will be built. (NNA/Kyodo)