Menicon group forms Shanghai unit for animal medical care business

27, Apr. 2021

TOKYO, NNA - Meni-one Co., a group company of major Japanese contact lens maker Menicon Co., has set up a local subsidiary in Shanghai to expand its mainstay animal medical care business in China.

The wholly owned unit, Meni-one China Co., was launched last month to respond to growing demand for pet-related goods and services 10 years after Meni-one entered the Chinese market, according to Nagoya-based Menicon.

Meni-one, also based in the central Japan city, has been selling animal ophthalmic devices and nutritional supplements in Japan and abroad since its establishment in 2003.

The newly formed unit will optimize Meni-one's expertise on pet care and products as the Menicon group is shoring up its business in China, where the bulk of animal medical services have long been provided to livestock such as cattle and pigs.

Specific plans include selling intraocular lenses for dogs and providing veterinary clinics as well as locally-based development, production and sale of ophthalmic medical devices, Menicon said.

A Menicon spokeswoman told NNA on Monday that Meni-one aims to boost its overseas sales ratio to 20 percent over a five-year period from 11.9 percent in the business year ended in March 2020 with expectations that Meni-one China will help achieve the goal significantly. (NNA/Kyodo)

