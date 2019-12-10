Sumitomo's electronics manufacturing arm opens factory in Cambodia

Sumitoronics' factory in Poipet, Cambodia

POIPET, Cambodia, NNA - Sumitronics Corp., an electronics manufacturer that is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japanese trading giant Sumitomo Corp., has opened a factory in a Cambodian town to access the relatively cheap labor offered by local workers.

Sumitronics held an opening ceremony on Monday for the new facility, built at a cost of some 1.2 billion yen ($11 million) in a special economic zone in Poipet on the nation's western border with Thailand. The company is the first to invest in the area.

Standing on a 10,000-square-meter tract of land, the factory has 4,800 square meters of floor space and employs about 120 workers.

The Japanese company plans to expand the factory in the next three years while doubling the current workforce by the end of 2020 to meet growing demand for electronics manufacturing service, mainly from Thai companies.

The factory is operated by Sumitronics Manufacturing (Cambodia) Co., which is 75 percent owned by Sumitronics Manufacturing (Thailand) Co. and the remainder by Alpine Technology Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., a joint venture with several Japanese investors. (NNA/Kyodo)