Japan's Ebara Foods to set up production subsidiary in Thailand

Ebara products (Photo courtesy of Ebara Foods Industry Inc.)

BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Ebara Foods Industry Inc. will establish a production and sales subsidiary in Thailand in June to meet growing demand for Japanese food in the Southeast Asian region.

The Yokohama-based food maker said last Wednesday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ebara Singapore Pte. Ltd., will establish Ebara Foods (Thailand) Co. in Bangkok with capital of 130 million baht ($4.2 million).

The Thai arm will sell Ebara products for industrial use for the time being, an Ebara Foods spokesman told NNA on Monday, without mentioning specific items or when it will start food production locally.

The Japanese company decided to locate its new subsidiary in Thailand because of its favorable infrastructure and easy access to other Southeast Asian countries, the spokesman said.

Ebara Foods also said it will sharply boost its Singaporean subsidiary's capital from the current S$650,000 ($489,000) to S$5.85 million ($4.4 million), also in June.

Established in 2018, Ebara Singapore sells seasonings and is engaged in the trade business. (NNA/Kyodo)