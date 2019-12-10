Japan’s Asahi Group to acquire Singaporean vending machine business

Photo by Justin Sanchez on Unsplash

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.’s Malaysian beverage unit will acquire a Singaporean vending machine business for an undisclosed sum of money by the end of March.

With the acquisition of Advend Systems Pte Ltd., Etika Holdings Sdn. Bhd. – in which Asahi Group owns a 100 percent stake – will become the biggest vending machine operator in the combined markets of Malaysia and Singapore, Etika said on Monday, adding that it owns more than 10,000 vending machines.

Advend Systems, which operates vending machines under the name of Atlas Vending, is already ranked number one in Malaysia and three in Singapore in the share of vending machine operation.

Asahi Group, a major Japanese brewer and drink maker, expects Etika to expand the supply of Asahi brand beverages, such as Calpis and WONDA canned coffee, through the new Advend Systems sales channels.

The deal will allow Etika to offer consumers a greater number of options for purchase, including hot beverages as well as confectionery products, the company said in a statement.

Etika also expects the acquisition to enable it to offer multiple payment options at its vending machines such as e-wallets, cash, credit cards, contactless payment to suit the local markets.

The Atlas vending machines can retrieve cashless sales data from its servers for analysis of transaction trends, products purchased and time of the purchase.

Khalid Alvi (L), CEO of Etika Holdings, shaking hands with Gerald Chiu Yoong Chian, partner of Dymon Asia Private Equity.