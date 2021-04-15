JR East opens 1st overseas Honey's Bar juice stand in Singapore

15, Apr. 2021

Photo shows a variety of fresh juices and other items available at JR East's Honey's Bar Honey & Fresh Juice stand in Singapore. (Photo courtesy of East Japan Railway Co.)
SINGAPORE, NNA - East Japan Railway Co., known as JR East, on Thursday opened the first overseas outlet of its Honey's Bar.

Honey & Fresh Juice stand chain in Singapore under a deal with Ya Kun International Pte. Ltd., the operator of the popular Ya Kun Kaya Toast store chain.

The new shop offering varied original mixed juices is located in the Jurong Point Shopping Centre and run by JRE Ya Kun Food Service Pte. Ltd., a joint venture between JR East Business Development SEA Pte. Ltd. and Ya Kun International.

JRE Ya Kun Food Service was formed in December 2019, one year after the founding of JR East Business Development, as the JR East group proceeded with its plans to launch Honey's Bar shops overseas.

The first Honey's Bar outlet opened in 2007 and the brand's chain has expanded to about 30 shops, most of which are located in shopping complexes inside JR East stations in eastern Japan and serve a variety of fresh juices with honey, milk or yogurt.

Sachi Hoshi, senior manager of JR East Business Development, told NNA that his company plans to open additional Honey's Bar outlets in Singapore with a view to entering other Southeast Asian countries.

"We have not made public specific plans about expansion or sales targets, but we intend to open additional shops when opportunities arise with a plan to move into other countries in sight," Hoshi said. (NNA/Kyodo)

