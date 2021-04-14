Sanofi to invest $478 mil. in vaccine plant in Singapore

14, Apr. 2021

As the COVID-19 pandemic places unprecedented demand on science to deliver solutions, Sanofi scientists are working harder than ever before to develop medicines that improve the lives of people living with disease. The company will build a cutting-edge plant in Singapore to produce vaccines. (Photo courtesy of Sanofi)
As the COVID-19 pandemic places unprecedented demand on science to deliver solutions, Sanofi scientists are working harder than ever before to develop medicines that improve the lives of people living with disease. The company will build a cutting-edge plant in Singapore to produce vaccines. (Photo courtesy of Sanofi)

Singapore, NNA - Sanofi will invest $478.4 million (400 million euros) over five years to create a leading-edge vaccine production site in Singapore.

Pushing the boundaries of operations through innovative manufacturing and digital technologies, the new plant will provide the global biopharmaceutical company with the ability to produce innovative vaccines on a massive scale for Asia, and quickly respond to any future pandemic risks when it is fully operational in 2016.

The Singapore plant, which will complement Sanofi’s existing manufacturing capacities in Europe and North America, will become a regional center of excellence for vaccines production in Asia, said the French drug maker in a press release.

Partnering the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) for the project, Sanofi said it is expected to create up to 200 local jobs and enhance Singapore’s position as a regional innovation hub for the healthcare industry.

Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur, said, "As a major healthcare player, it’s our responsibility to act and to meet the unprecedented growing demands for vaccines. By investing in a new production site in Singapore, Sanofi is aiming to strengthen production capacity to meet ever-growing global demands on vaccines and answer more rapidly to future pandemics.”

Beh Swan Gin, chairman of EDB, which is a statutory board, said, "Sanofi's decision to locate its first-in-Asia digitally-enabled vaccine production center in Singapore, to supply markets in the region and beyond, is an endorsement of Singapore’s position as a leading centre for advanced manufacturing.”

He added that EDB will continue to promote digitalization, automation and innovation to "transform the manufacturing sector and create good jobs for Singaporeans”.

Last week, the Singapore government announced it has been in talks with several pharmaceutical giants to produce vaccines and therapeutics in Singapore, adding that a $130 million facility was already in the pipeline.

It said pharmaceutical companies have invested in Singapore include Sanofi, Amgen, Pfizer, and GSK.

Sanofi said its factory here will be designed with a central unit housing several fully digitalized modules that allow three to four vaccines to be produced simultaneously.

In addition, the plant will have the flexibility to leverage multiple vaccine manufacturing technology platforms based on different cell types.

This modularity and flexibility will allow the production of a specific vaccine to be prioritized in a faster time frame, depending on public health needs.

The project is currently entering its design phase with construction expected to begin in the third quarter of this year.

The five-year project is expected to see the site fully operational in the first quarter of 2026.

As part of Sanofi’s environmental strategy, the site is designed to be carbon-neutral. It will reduce both resource consumption and waste production significantly, said the company.

The latest investment reflects Sanofi’s overall growth strategy, with vaccines contributing as a key growth driver through differentiated products, market expansion and new launches. It follows a March announcement that the company will build a new facility in Canada to increase its global availability of high-dose influenza vaccine.

Sanofi, with its global vaccine entity Sanofi Pasteur, is a leading vaccine developer and manufacturer. Sanofi offers a portfolio of vaccines to protect children, adolescents, and adults from diseases such as influenza, infectious diseases, and endemic diseases.

According to the IMARC Group, the global vaccine market is expected to reach $57 billion by 2025, pushed by the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

to TOP Page

More from this section

As the COVID-19 pandemic places unprecedented demand on science to deliver solutions, Sanofi scientists are working harder than ever before to develop medicines that improve the lives of people living with disease. The company will build a cutting-edge plant in Singapore to produce vaccines. (Photo courtesy of Sanofi)
Sanofi to invest $478 mil. in vaccine plant in Singapore

Singapore Health

1 HOUR AGO

Photo shows a warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical distributor Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd. in which Toyota Tsusho Corp. recently made investment. (Photo courtesy of Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd.)
Toyota Tsusho invests in Indian pharmaceutical distributor Skites

India Health

YESTERDAY

Supreme Pharmatech will be producing liposomal ingredients to boost the efficacy of health supplements under the guidance of its research head, Professor Marcel R. Mozafari, a renowned expert in liposomal nanotechnology. (Photo: Supreme Pharmatech)
Thailand’s Supreme Pharmatech goes big on liposomal supplements, overseas expansion

Thailand Health

20 DAYS AGO

Founding members of digital health-tech startup MFine. (From left) Arjun Choudhary, Prasad Kompalli, Ashutosh Lawania and Ajit Narayanan. The startup recently announced $16 million of funding from investors including Heritas Capital, a Singapore-based private equity and venture capital investment firm. (Photo courtesy of MFine)
Indian health-tech startups get booster shots from investors, customer shift

India Health

2 MONTHS AGO

This photo for illustrative purposes shows a CT scan room at NURA, a medical screening center to be opened by Fujifilm Corp. on Feb. 4, 2021, in Bengaluru, southern India. (Photo courtesy of Fujifilm)
Japan's Fujifilm to open cancer screening center in southern India

India Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows a reagent kit for detecting COVID-19 developed by Shimadzu Corp. (Photo courtesy of Shimadzu)
Shimadzu to begin exporting reagent kits for COVID-19 detection

Singapore Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Workers pack the newly-manufactured syringes at Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices factory in India. The company plans to expand manufacturing capacity to as much as one billion units in the second quarter in 2021 from the current 700 million units of auto-disable syringes. (Photo courtesy of Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices)
India eyes multi-billion COVID-19 vaccine market, related businesses

India Health

4 MONTHS AGO

Fujifilm Yuwa Medical Products Vietnam Co. in Binh Duong Province(Photo courtesy of Fujifilm Corp.)
Japan's Fujifilm to make coronavirus antigen testing kits in Vietnam

Vietnam Health

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels
Menicon group firm sets up contact lens manufacturing unit in China

China Health

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by truthseeker08 from Pixabay
Eisai, China's JD Heath form JV, eye dementia service platform

China Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows a general view of DYM Health Check-Up Clinic operated by DYM Medical Service Co. (Photo courtesy of DYM Medical Service)
Japanese clinic operator's Thai arm teams with Bangkok hospital

Thailand Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels
Prestige starts medical support for Japanese expats in Thailand

Thailand Health

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash
Japanese drug maker ASKA to buy 24.9% share in Vietnam’s Hataphar

Vietnam Health

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Fitsum Admasu on Unsplash
India’s Reliance Industries acquires local pharma business for $83 mil.

India Health

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Chris McLay on Unsplash
Australian state declares coronavirus "state of disaster"

Australia Health

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan sees record new daily coronavirus cases for 2nd day in row

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Jeyaratnam Caniceus from Pixabay
India's coronavirus cases surpass 1.5 million mark

India Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Osaka (Photo by Xavier L. on Unsplash)
Japan's daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 1st time

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jusdevoyage on Unsplash
Japan sees single-day record of 982 coronavirus cases

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Swab sample is collected from a taxi driver by a medical professional for Covid-19 test at a makeshift testing station in a parking ramp on July 24, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong tightens social distancing to curb record coronavirus cases

Hong Kong Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

vietnam-4968181_1280.jpg
Vietnam reports 1st locally transmitted coronavirus case in 3 months

Vietnam Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay
Medical gear maker Nipro buys Indian dialysis facility operator D.med Medical Service

India Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Racegoers wearing masks at Sha Tin Racecourse on July 12, 2020 in Hong Kong. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong reports record coronavirus case, no sign of receding

Hong Kong Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Yannes Kiefer on Unsplash
Philippine capital may return to strict lockdown if coronavirus continues to surge

Philippines Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike speaks at a meeting of a panel of experts tasked with monitoring the coronavirus situation in the Japanese capital held at the metropolitan government's headquarters on July 15, 2020. Tokyo raised its coronavirus warning to the highest of four levels later in the day following a surge in the number of new infections. (Kyodo)
Tokyo raises coronavirus alert level to highest as infections resurge

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

U.S. Marine Corps Air Station
Japan urges U.S. to stem virus outbreaks on military bases

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Haneda Airport, Tokyo (Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash)
Virus testing centers may open in Sept. at Japan airports

Japan Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image