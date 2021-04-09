Japan's Marubeni named sales agent for industrial park in Vietnam

This image shows a rendering of the completed first phase of the Amata City Halong industrial park in Vietnam's northern province of Quang Ninh, with Marubeni Corp. acting as sales agent. (Photo courtesy of Amata City Halong Joint Stock Co.)

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese trading giant Marubeni Corp. has been appointed as a sales agent for the first phase of an industrial park in northern Vietnam being developed by the local arm of a Thai company.

Under the sales agent contract with Amata City Halong Joint Stock Co., a group company of Amata Corporation Public Co. based in Bangkok, Marubeni will invite companies around the world to buy land plots there, using its expertise and experience in the development and operation of industrial parks, the Tokyo-based company said Tuesday.

Marubeni will also promote digitalized management of the Amata City Halong estate in the northern Vietnamese province of Quang Ninh, it said.

The project to develop a 4,000-hectare industrial park sees Marubeni responsible for the first-phase portion of the estate measuring 714 hectares. The project also aims to build a smart city in another area covering about 1,800 hectares.

Marubeni expects potential investors to be mainly Japanese and other Asian companies, given the location. It will also seek to join the smart city project, according to the company. (NNA/Kyodo)