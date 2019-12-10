Daewoo shipyard partners with U.S. classification society for joint development of decarbonization technology

SEOUL, AJU - To meet tightened regulations on emissions of greenhouse gases, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, a major shipbuilder in South Korea, has teamed up with the American Bureau of Shipping, a maritime classification society, to push for the joint development of decarbonization technology for super-sized vessels.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) said Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), which provides classification services and develops standards and technical specifications, for a joint study on the digitalization and decarbonization of very large crude carriers and ultra larges container ships.

To ensure that shipping is cleaner and greener, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), a U.N. maritime safety agency, has adopted mandatory energy-efficiency measures to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases from ships. Innovative solutions are needed to reduce CO2 emissions from ships.

Through its joint study with ABS, DSME would address cybersecurity issues. Using a self-developed smart platform, the shipbuilder plans to apply a cybersecurity system to ships under construction.

In July, DSME earned high-level smart-ship cybersecurity certification from Lloyd's Register, a London-based organization. Cybersecurity technology is designed to protect data and software from outside threats, and DSME said its solution can support optimal operations and safety

South Korean shipbuilders work hard to develop smart ship technologies as IMG regulations will increase the preference for digital total solutions that support efficient navigation systems. Smart shipping can be divided into unmanned ships ruled by an operator from a control center onshore and autonomous ships which use a computer on board that takes decisions about the route, speed, fuel consumption, maintenance and even mooring in the harbor.

Smart ships are expected to revolutionize the landscape of ship design and operations. Smart ships can minimize human errors that caused about 70 to 80 percent of marine accidents. Route sharing and data exchanging are key elements of e-navigation.