Japan's Kanden Realty sets up 1st overseas office in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand (Photo by Stephen Cook on Unsplash)

BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Kanden Realty & Development Co. has set up a representative office in Bangkok as its first overseas business base to enhance operations in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries.

The office started operations last Thursday on Sukhumvit Road of the Thai capital with four staff members in total, two Japanese and two Thai, the Osaka-based real estate company said in a news release the same day.

The office aims to seek new business opportunities, conduct market research and strengthen relations with local companies in Thailand while cultivating markets in other Southeast Asian countries, the company said.

Kanden Realty tied up with a local partner in 2019 in Thailand, taking part in a residential development project.

The real estate arm of Kansai Electric Power Co. began operating outside of Japan in 2017 and has participated in seven residential development projects in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the United States.

It has also been involved in 11 property rental businesses in the United States, Singapore and Australia. (NNA/Kyodo)