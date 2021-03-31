Taiwan’s Chief Telecom, Philippine PLDT forge regional growth partnership

Albert Villa-Real of PLDT Global (left) and Tim Chiang of Chief Telecom (right) ink their partnership in a virtual event. Both companies will leverage each other’s strengths for further business growth. (Photo: Chief Telecom Inc.)

By Gloria Cho

TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwan’s Chief Telecom Inc. has formed a strategic partnership with its Philippine peer PLDT Global Corp. (PGC) to tap each other’s bustling markets and expand in the rest of Asia to support the regional growth of enterprises.

As telecommunication and digital services provider PLDT’s international arm, PGC provides communications infrastructure to global enterprises and carriers.

Operating the largest internet exchange center in Taiwan, Chief Telecom offers an extensive network of cloud services, submarine cable infrastructure and carrier neutral internet data center services in the region.

In a joint statement on Monday (March 29), the two companies said their partnership will provide enterprise customers with a one-stop shop offering connectivity services across borders, for fast service delivery and competitive offerings via cloud connection, enhanced business continuity services, as well as security.

Tim Chiang, senior vice president at Chief Telecom, said, "Through this partnership, we can focus on the growing opportunities for enterprises in Taiwan to expand their business operations across Asia. It is a win-win arrangement for us and we’re looking forward to strengthening the relationship between the two companies.”

The move will also mark Chief Telecom’s first entry to the 10-member ASEAN bloc in Southeast Asia through collaborations with local partners, said Joseph Wu, chairman of Chief Telecom.

“PLDT Global provides high-quality communication infrastructure and innovative cloud application services platform, which is exactly the type of partner Chief Telecom wants to work with,” Wu added.

Apart from its alliance with PGC, Chief Telecom will also collaborate with other digital services companies in the region, including Japan. It will make announcements on the new partnerships from May, an official told NNA.

Meanwhile, PGC will leverage on Chief Telecom’s network of partners to reach more enterprise customers in the Asia Pacific region.

Albert V. Villa-Real, senior vice president and chief commercial officer at PLDT Global, said, “The global demand for faster, more secure, and more reliable connectivity has grown at an unprecedented scale, especially as more businesses are transforming digitally. Through this partnership with Chief Telecom, we can deliver solutions that address the technological needs of our customers powering their digital expansion beyond borders.”

This is one of the many strategic partnerships PGC has forged with international leaders in technology and digital connectivity to bring best-in-class service to businesses the world over, said the media statement.

PGC’s parent company PLDT Inc., is the largest integrated telecommunications operator in the Philippines. As of 2020, PLDT’s fiber infrastructure had covered a vast area of 429,000 kilometers in the country to support the operations of its wireless unit, Smart Communications.

On their extensive reach, Wu said, “It would also be the key to Chief Telecom’s goal of becoming the telecom hub of east Asia and the center of cloud business application."

The ongoing supply-chain reshuffle triggered by the long-drawn U.S.-China trade spat has forced multinational enterprises to shift operations from China to manufacturing hubs in Southeast Asia, such as the Philippines.

A Chief Telecom official told NNA that the company decided to collaborate with PGC first because Taiwanese firms have been active and operating various businesses in the Philippines.

Established in 1991, Chief Telecom operates the Chief Cloud eXchange (CCX) and Taipei Internet eXchange (TPIX) – the biggest internet exchange in Taiwan.

Chief Telecom logged sales of NT$458.7 million ($16.1 million) in the first two months of 2021, a 13 percent leap from the previous year.