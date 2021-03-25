Japan's Murata to begin road traffic data service in Indonesia

This photo shows a sensor unit for a device made by Murata Manufacturing Co. and installed in Jakarta to measure traffic data. (Photo courtesy of Murata Manufacturing Co.)

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese electronic parts maker Murata Manufacturing Co. will start providing traffic data in Indonesia next month under a partnership deal with a local partner to address chronic traffic jams and promote outdoor advertisements.

Murata said Wednesday it will deploy its light detection and ranging technology-based traffic counting system to monitor traffic volume through devices installed over roadways in Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung, Bali Island and other locations in Indonesia.

The Kyoto-based firm said the system consists of electronic measuring devices and sensors in signs and on footbridges across roads and is capable of distinguishing different types of vehicle.

Murata will offer the traffic data service under a licensing contract with local information technology firm PT. Agrisinar Global Indonesia, which will sell traffic data to corporate customers such as outdoor advertisers and be in charge of maintaining the system and devices, according to Murata officials.

Such traffic data will help Indonesia ease chronic traffic congestions, they said, adding Murata is considering launching similar traffic data services in Thailand, Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries as well as Europe and the United States. (NNA/Kyodo)