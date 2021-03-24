Don Don Donki opens first Malaysia store, 10 more to follow

24, Mar. 2021

The store opening of Jonetz by Don Don Donki on March 18 at Lot 10 mall in Kuala Lumpur has attracted very long queues. The Japanese discount and convenience chain plans to open a total of 11 outlets in Malaysia by 2024. (NNA)

By Charlotte Chong

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese discount chain Don Don Donki has opened its first Jonetz concept store in Malaysia following its aggressive expansion in Asia in recent years.

With 5,000 grocery and lifestyle items spread over three levels, the 23,476-square-meter store is located in Lot 10 mall, a shopping landmark in the bustling Bukit Bintang area in Kuala Lumpur.

Similar to its other stores in the region, Jonetz by Don Don Donki offers a wide variety of products from fresh produce and cooked food to toys, beauty and household products. However, the difference is that this outlet offers products by its house brand Jonetz too.

Also catering to consumers in the Muslim-majority country, it stocks a wide selection of products permissible for Muslim consumption such as halal-certified Wagyu beef.

Satoshi Machida, president of Pan Pacific Retail Management (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., told NNA, “Rest assured that some of these items are halal-certified by Japanese halal associations, which means there is no pork, no lard and no alcohol in them.”

He added the company would be monitoring the response by customers to find out their preferences.

The Malaysian company comes under Japan's Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp.(PPIH), a retail and tenant leasing group that runs the famous Don Quijote discount chain and Uny general merchandise stores in Japan.

In recent years, it expanded quickly to Asia with a proliferation of Don Don Donki stores across Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Singapore, which saw the opening of the first Don Don Donki outlet in December 2017, has eight outlets, the most among them currently. Hong Kong has seven outlets while Thailand has two. Taiwan saw the opening of its first Don Don Donki store in January this year.

The plan for Malaysia, which sees continuing retail growth, is 11 outlets by 2024. The second outlet will open at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Petaling Jaya in the middle of this year.

"If there are more opportunities, we will then add more stores. But we will have to make the first one a success first,” Machida said, adding that the location of the third store in the Klang Valley would be announced soon.

The Lot 10 store, which now opens from 8 a.m. to midnight daily, will operate round-the-clock once the movement control order (MCO) to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted, said Machida.

The company has also introduced some of its products for online sales on the Shopee and Grab platforms.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo-based PPIH group has set a target to achieve 3 trillion yen in sales with 1.2 billion customers by 2030.

