Penta-Ocean to invest in Singapore's Koh Brothers Eco Engineering

17, Mar. 2021

Undated photo shows Marina Barrage in the Singapore's bay area. Koh Brothers Building and Civil Engineering Contractor Pte. Ltd. was engaged in the project for the freshwater reservoir that opened in 2008. (Photo courtesy of Koh Brothers Eco Engineering)
Undated photo shows Marina Barrage in the Singapore's bay area. Koh Brothers Building and Civil Engineering Contractor Pte. Ltd. was engaged in the project for the freshwater reservoir that opened in 2008. (Photo courtesy of Koh Brothers Eco Engineering)

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese marine contractor Penta-Ocean Construction Co. will invest S$38.07 million (US$28 million) in industry peer Koh Brothers Eco Engineering Ltd. to strengthen its business in Singapore.

Penta-Ocean will purchase all 810 million new shares to be issued by Ko Brothers Eco Engineering through third-party allotment, with the acquisition date set for May 28, the Tokyo-based company said in press release on Monday.

The deal will make Penta-Ocean the second-largest shareholder of Ko Brothers Eco Engineering with an equity stake of somewhere between 25.06 and 28.84 percent, depending on how outstanding warrants are exercised.

Koh Brothers Group Ltd., listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange, will remain its top shareholder with 54.54-54.99 percent.

"We have head-office functions in Singapore for our international operations and see the country as the most important (overseas) hub," a Penta-Ocean spokesperson has told NNA. "Hopefully the capital alliance with Koh Brothers Eco Engineering will reinforce our business base and create synergy."

Penta-Ocean is currently working with Koh Brothers Building and Civil Engineering Contractor Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Koh Brothers Eco Engineering, to build two undersea tunnels in Singapore's large-scale Deep Tunnel Sewerage System project.

Penta-Ocean's latest move follows its acquisition of all shares in UG M&E Pte. Ltd., a mechanical and electrical engineering contractor, in 2020 in efforts to beef up its business in Singapore. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Undated photo shows Marina Barrage in the Singapore's bay area. Koh Brothers Building and Civil Engineering Contractor Pte. Ltd. was engaged in the project for the freshwater reservoir that opened in 2008. (Photo courtesy of Koh Brothers Eco Engineering)
Penta-Ocean to invest in Singapore's Koh Brothers Eco Engineering

Singapore Construction

1 HOUR AGO

Photo shows Singaporean construction equipment sales and rental firm Aver Asia (S) Pte. Ltd. Japan's Sumitomo Corp. made the company a wholly owned subsidiary. (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Corp.)
Sumitomo buys Singaporean construction equipment rental firm

Singapore Construction

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by StockSnap from Pixabay
Daiwa House sets up property development arm in China's Jiangsu

China Construction

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kateryna Babaieva from Pexels
Sankyu to open 1st overseas training center in Malaysia in 2022

Malaysia Construction

2 MONTHS AGO

A signing ceremony is held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sept. 23, 2020, as a four-way joint venture led by Japan’s Nippon Koei Co. has won a contract to take part in a project to build Matarbari Port in southeastern Bangladesh. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Koei)
Nippon Koei to take part in Bangladesh port construction project

Bangladesh Construction

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ginnie Nguyen on Unsplash
Japanese contractor Kajima building hub in Singapore

Singapore Construction

7 MONTHS AGO

mike-enerio-tmqsL3BmZ80-unsplash.jpg
Penta-Ocean wins 2 Singapore contracts worth $277 mil.

Singapore Construction

7 MONTHS AGO

Siam Patumwan House (Image courtesy of SMCC (Thailand) )
Sumitomo Mitsui Construction wins office tower work in Bangkok from Siam Motors Group

Thailand Construction

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels
Tokyu Construction to buy Singapore design firm in 1st overseas M&A

Singapore Construction

8 MONTHS AGO

construction-18688_1280.jpg
Correct: Yida China to acquire 75% stake in JV with Japanese partner Sumitomo Realty

China Construction

10 MONTHS AGO

construction-18688_1280.jpg
Yida China to acquire 75% stake in JV with Japanese partner Sumitomo Realty

China Construction

10 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Ecoba Vietnam)
Japan’s Haseko agrees to take 36% in Vietnamese peer Ecoba to expand business

Vietnam Construction

10 MONTHS AGO

ION Orchard
Penta-Ocean to take over Singaporean engineering firm UG M&E

Singapore Construction

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Eldon Vince Isidro on Unspla
General contractor Shimizu wins $593 mil. metro, road infrastructure projects

Philippines Construction

11 MONTHS AGO

Yangon Central Railway Station, Kun Chan Road (Photo by billow 926 on Unsplash)
Kajima gets 5.7 bil. yen of Japan-backed fund for Yangon development

Myanmar Construction

12 MONTHS AGO

downtown-669909_960_720.jpg
Thailand’s Amata to develop industrial park near Yangon, seeking Japanese investors

Myanmar Construction

27, Jan. 2020

Construction firms optimistic about business performance in Q3

Vietnam Construction

HANOI, VNA – About 22.7 percent of construction firms said they performed better in Quarter 3 while ...

18, Sep. 2019

Conglomerate Mottama building Myanmar's 1st steel high-rise

Myanmar Construction

By Yadana Htun YANGON, NNA - Mottama Holdings Ltd., a Myanmar-based conglomerate, is constructing th...

03, Nov. 2018