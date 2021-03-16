Mynavi partners with Vietnamese software developer NAL Solutions

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese job information provider Mynavi Corp. has signed a capital tie-up with Vietnamese software developer NAL Solutions Joint Stock Co.

Mynavi said Monday the deal will help the Tokyo-based company make use of NAL Solutions' networks to offer offshore development services to Japanese businesses struggling with a shortage of IT engineers.

A Da Nang-based startup founded in 2015, NAL Solutions has a wide-ranging customer base that includes Japanese, U.S. and European companies. It has received the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association's coveted Sao Khue Award for its innovative achievements.

Mynavi said the latest partnership enables it to support its clients in need of IT engineers and digital transformation by working with NAL Solutions' offshore development staff, including Japanese-speaking employees.

They will also work together to provide Japanese companies with solutions systems ranging from consulting to development and operations, Mynavi said. (NNA/Kyodo)