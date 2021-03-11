Rohm, Sanden's Chinese JV open joint lab in Shanghai

Photo by Kaboompics .com from Pexels

TOKYO, NNA - Electronic components maker Rohm Co. has opened a joint laboratory in Shanghai with automotive compressor maker Sanden Holdings Corp.'s Chinese joint venture.

Kyoto-based Rohm announced Tuesday that the joint lab opened in January in the Shanghai headquarters of Sanden Huayu Automotive Air Conditioning Co., the joint venture between Gunma Prefecture-based Sanden and China's Huayu Automotive Systems Co.

Rohm said it and Sanden Huayu have collaborated on various automotive applications for power semiconductors since 2018 and the joint lab will accelerate the development of revolutionary power solutions in the field of eco-friendly intelligent power modules. (NNA/Kyodo)