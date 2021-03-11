China-backed Dito Telecommunity launches Philippine mobile service to challenge duopoly

11, Mar. 2021

A screen shot of Dito Telecommunity Corp.’s CEO and chairman Dennis Uy who spoke during the online media briefing on the launch of its mobile service on March 8, 2021.
A screen shot of Dito Telecommunity Corp.’s CEO and chairman Dennis Uy who spoke during the online media briefing on the launch of its mobile service on March 8, 2021.

By Darlene Basingan

MANILA, NNA – New telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity Corp. has begun taking on two telco giants in the Philippines after launching its mobile service in the central and southern regions with free welcome perks.

The initial rollout on Monday (March 8) covers 15 areas in urban centers of Cebu in Visayas and Davao in Mindanao – places considered as “underserved” or have slow internet speed.

To entice subscribers to its network, Dito is offering unlimited data, calls and text messaging for free for 30 days.

It will then extend service to capital Metro Manila “in a few weeks” and the rest of the country by the middle of the year.

Dito's SIM card is priced at 40 pesos ($0.82), almost the same as that of the other two telcos, which had reportedly adjusted pricing ahead of the impending competition.

However, Dito's SIM cards can only work on 4G and 5G phones. Many people in these areas are still using 2G and 3G phones, which have fewer functions and slower speeds.

Filipino businessman Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corp. owns 37 percent of Dito while his Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp. holds a 24 percent stake. China's state-run China Telecoms Corp. owns the remaining 40 percent, the limit for foreign investors in the sector.

While Dito has not disclosed any business targets, it said it can cater to any increase in demand for its SIM cards, which are also sold online. It has also not given details of the launch of its post-paid and fixed-line broadband services.

The company has opened physical stores which will number up to 20 for the launch. More will come up in the coming months.

Dito is giving away 3,000 SIM cards to COVID-19 front-liners such as nurses, doctors, teachers policemen battling the pandemic in the country.

Its chief technology officer, Rodolfo Santiago, said it is offering mobile internet speed of at least 27 megabits per second (Mbps), which should cover around 37 percent of the country’s population in the first year of operation.

Last month, the National Telecommunications Commission said Dito's entry would pave the path for healthier competition, cheaper prices and better internet speed.

For many years, the telco market has been dominated by two big players PLDT Co. and Globe Telecom Inc. They were caught in the crosshairs in recent years when Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte kept threatening to shut them down if they failed to improve internet services.

Japan’s NTT Group holds a 20.35 percent stake in PLDT which is led by tycoon Manuel Pangilinan. Singapore Telecommunications has a 20 percent stake in Globe, whose majority shareholder is backed by conglomerate Ayala Corp.

Duterte has been instrumental in enabling the entry of the third telco player in the Philippines.

In 2017, he ordered the government to fast-track the application of China Telecom despite security concerns aired by some quarters. The latter rode on Mindanao Islamic Telephone Company Inc., a dormant company, to snag the license for telecom services, including fixed broadband.

With the arrival of Dito, the three telcos are expected to compete intensely in the 5G arena.

Despite being a new-comer, Dito has expressed confidence, saying it could bank on the reliable 5G technology and experience of China Telecom.

“Once we get to that point where the fight goes to 5G, we are going to have an edge on that,” said Adel Tamano, Dito's chief administrative officer.

Brushing the threat aside, an official of PLDT said last week that the third telco would probably “take a long time to catch up” if it tries to challenge the dominance of PLDT.

Meanwhile, Globe has roped in Nokia to upgrade its 4G network to 5G and expand next-generation technology to more than 1,000 areas across the Philippines.

to TOP Page

More from this section

A screen shot of Dito Telecommunity Corp.’s CEO and chairman Dennis Uy who spoke during the online media briefing on the launch of its mobile service on March 8, 2021.
China-backed Dito Telecommunity launches Philippine mobile service to challenge duopoly

Philippines Telecom

1 HOUR AGO

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
NTT Docomo, Kyowa Exeo tie up on 5G solutions in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia Telecom

7 DAYS AGO

A telecom tower at Ramnagar in the remote district of West Champaran in the northern Indian state of Bihar on Dec. 2, 2020. The telecom tower industry in India has witnessed tremendous growth with the number of towers more than doubling to 520,000 in 2019 in India. (NNA)
New giant Indus Towers to capitalize on phone and data boom in India

India Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

A file photo of a NTT-Netmagic’s office in Mumbai. The wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan's NTT Ltd., currently operates 10 data centers across four major cities in India. (Photo Courtesy of NTT-Netmagic)
NTT to invest over $2 billion to expand India data centers, lay new Asian cable

India Telecom

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo of Dito Telecommunity Corp. seen inside its headquarters in Taguig City. Picture taken in January 2020. (NNA)
Dito picks US cybersecurity providers to ease China-spying fears

Philippines Telecom

6 MONTHS AGO

digital-marketing-1433427_1280.jpg
Thailand’s True Digital expands to Vietnam in regional growth

Vietnam Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

india-4869735_1280.jpg
Reliance Jio Q1 profit jumps 3-fold to $336 mil., subscribers surge to nearly 400 mil.

India Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

call-71169_1280.jpg
Philippine’s PLDT unit Smart Communications launches commercial 5G mobile network services

Philippines Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of The Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. group)
NTT to let 70% of staff work from home in enhanced response to virus

Japan Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

President Rodrigo Duterte gives his fifth State of the Nation Address on July 27, 2020 at the House of Representatives. (Photo courtesy of Presidential Communications Operations Office)
Duterte threatens to take over Philippine telecos if they don't buck up

Philippines Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash
Google invests $4.5 bil. in Jio Platforms, 5G-ready smartphone for masses in India

India Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

image-1594626018827.jpg
Qualcomm invests in Jio Platforms to support 5G push in India

India Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Alina Grubnyak on Unsplash
Japan’s IPS increases capital in Singapore subsidiary to launch marine cable service

Singapore Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

laptop-2585959_1280.jpg
Intel Capital buys small stake in India’s Jio Platforms

India Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Alina Grubnyak on Unsplash
Japan’s Rakuten Mobile launches Singapore unit for global sale of virtualized network tech

Singapore Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

Bengaluru, Kartanata, India (Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash)
Diversifying Saudi Arabia invests $1.5 bil. in India's Jio Platforms

India Telecom

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash1
Jio Platforms fundraising nears $14 bil. as TPG, L Catterton come on board

India Telecom

9 MONTHS AGO

technology-3178765_1280.jpg
SoftBank, 7 other telecoms to lay 9,400-km submarine cable in Asia for growing data traffic

Asia Telecom

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo_by_rupixen.com_on_Unsplash.jpg
Jio Platforms raises over $13 billion as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority comes onboard

India Telecom

9 MONTHS AGO

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Kai Wang on Unsplash)
Update 1: Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala invests $1.2 bil. in Jio Platforms as e-commerce war heats up

India Telecom

9 MONTHS AGO

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Kai Wang on Unsplash)
Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala invests $1.2 bil. in Jio Platforms as e-commerce war heats up

India Telecom

9 MONTHS AGO

antenna-tower-4992230_1280.jpg
IT infrastructure firm Mirait to acquire China telecom tower operator

China Telecom

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash
India's Jio Platforms raises over $10 bil. after KKR invests $1.5 bil.

India Telecom

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
General Atlantic's $879 mil. investment raises funding for Jio Platforms to $8 bil.

India Telecom

10 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Tourist-related revenue of Thailand's mobile operator AIS plunged 43%

Thailand Telecom

10 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
After Facebook and Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners invests $1.5 bil. in Jio Platforms

India Telecom

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash
Eyeing huge market, Silver Lake invests $750 mil. in India’s Jio Platforms

India Telecom

10 MONTHS AGO