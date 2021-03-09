Japan's Takashimaya to join complex development project in Hanoi

Photo by Tuan Anh Dinh from Pexels

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese department store chain operator Takashimaya Co.'s urban development unit will participate in an integrated development project in Hanoi under a joint venture deal with a Vietnamese high-end housing developer.

Takashimaya announced Monday that Toshin Development Co. will partner with Trung Thuy Group Corp. to join the Lancaster Luminaire Project for a complex of housing, office buildings and commercial facilities in the capital's Dong Da district.

Under the joint venture accord, Takashimaya said, Trung Thuy Group will spearhead the 10 billion yen ($92 million) project by developing housing and Toshin Development will follow up with construction of rental offices and commercial buildings. (NNA/Kyodo)