Nittsu Shoji sets up new logistics base in Thailand

05, Mar. 2021

Photo by Tiger Lily from Pexels
Photo by Tiger Lily from Pexels

BANGKOK, NNA - Two Thai-based subsidiaries of Japanese trading house Nittsu Shoji Co. have launched a new logistics base in Chonburi province in eastern Thailand.

The logistics center was completed in late January in the Rojana Laemchabang Industrial Estate and is jointly managed by Nittsu Shoji (Thailand) Co. and AZL (Thailand) Co., according to Nittsu Shoji, a group company of major forwarder Nippon Express Co.

Nittsu Shoji (Thailand), which owns warehouses in Ayutthaya and Chonburi provinces, is responsible for day-to-day operations while AZL is in charge of facility management.

The new center sits on a 64,725-square-meter tract of land and has a pair of warehouses, including one equipped with five cranes. (NNA/Kyodo)

