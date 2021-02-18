Honda India's dealership expansion intensifies premium bike competition in challenging auto market

18, Feb. 2021

From left, Yuichiro Ishii, director, sales and marketing, HMSI; Atsushi Ogata, managing director, president and CEO, HMSI; and Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director of sales and marketing, HMSI, (Photo coat the global premiere of Honda's new CB350RS on Feb. 16, 2021. (Photo courtesy of HMSI)
From left, Yuichiro Ishii, director, sales and marketing, HMSI; Atsushi Ogata, managing director, president and CEO, HMSI; and Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director of sales and marketing, HMSI, (Photo coat the global premiere of Honda's new CB350RS on Feb. 16, 2021. (Photo courtesy of HMSI)

By Atul Ranjan and Celine Chen

NEW DELHI, NNA - Betting big on its premium motorcycles, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI), is set to expand the number of its premium bike dealerships to drive its sales in the country, despite a cautious outlook for the pandemic-hit Indian auto industry.

HMSI, the subsidiary of Japan’s Honda Motor Co., is speeding up the pace of increasing the number of BigWing outlets to over 50 by the end of next month (March).

The move is likely to escalate competition in the middleweight bike category especially after Hero MotoCorp allied with America's Harley-Davidson for its expansion strategy.

HMSI had announced the creation of a big bike division-- Honda BigWing--in April 2019 for the niche premium market, but expansion plans were hampered by the severe nationwide lockdown in April and May last year to contain the pandemic and its ensuing aftermath.

By the end of this February, the automaker would have 35 BigWing outlets opened, up from the current 23, a company official told NNA.

On Tuesday, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director of sales and marketing at HMSI, said during a virtual conference for the global premier of its new premium mid-weight bike CB350RS, “Thanks to the great efforts made by our team on the ground including very good support in terms of minimizing the development time by our business partners, we’ll be able to have a 50-plus network by the end of March 31, 2021.”

Atsushi Ogata, managing director, president and CEO of HMSI, said the company is not only targeting big cities, but also rural areas which are witnessing a rise in income levels.

The company, India’s second largest two-wheeler maker, will price the mid-sized, Indian-made CB350RS at 196,000 rupees. Bookings have started and delivery of the bikes will start in March.

Ogata said while India is the company’s priority market, it will explore the possibility of exporting the bike to other countries in future.

The company, which is running its plants at full capacity, had said last year that it was planning to expand mass production of select big bikes in India.

BigWing retail outlets offer a complete range of Honda’s premium motorcycles. They include H’ness CB350, 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and adventure tourer 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports.

HMSI declined to disclose sales targets for the CB350RS but said that its predecessor CB350 H’ness sold more than 10,000 units in three months after its launch.

Featuring retro-styling, both bikes are believed to be positioned as a rival to India's Royal Enfield bikes. While the H'ness features more chrome, the RS features more elements in black, which makes it look more 'premium'.

Their competitor in the premium middleweight segment is Hero MotoCorp whose alliance with American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is likely to strengthen its position.

While HMSI is going ahead with its expansion plan in the country and running its production plants at full capacity, it is remaining cautiously optimistic.

Ogata said, “We need to watch carefully. We have to make a precise plan, region by region, village to village. We need to have a more linear control of production and supply. We have an optimistic idea of 2021, but we should be cautious. But there are many more launches that Honda would be doing in 2021."

From April last year to January this year, HMSI domestic sales tumbled 26 percent to 3.06 million units.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler wholesales plunged by 20.05 percent amid the pandemic to over 12 million units sold in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year which ends in March.

Retail sales in January fell by 8.78 percent from a year ago, noted the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The recent price hike undertaken by original producers of auto parts has made bikes more expensive for buyers, said Vinkesh Gulati, president of FADA.

SIAM reiterated that the country’s auto industry had been caught in headwinds even before the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the sector hard last year. It added that recovery will take time.

Retail sales of passenger vehicles for January 2021 fell 4.46 percent from a year ago to 281,666 units, according to FADA. However, the latest figures were up by 3.82 percent from December 2020, bringing hopes for a recovery.

On the January performance, Gulati of FADA said, “After witnessing a one-off growth in December, January auto registrations fell once again by minus 10 percent year on year. Auto industry clearly misjudged the demand which returned post lockdown. Industry’s underestimation of post-Covid rebound along with chipmakers prioritizing higher-volume and more lucrative consumer electronics market has created a vacuum for semiconductors. This has resulted in a shortage in supply for all categories of vehicles especially passenger vehicles even though enquiry levels and bookings remained high.”

However, there are positive signs seen in new launches and SUVs which "continued to see high traction and helped in restricting the overall PV registrations to fall by a bigger margin," he said.

to TOP Page

More from this section

From left, Yuichiro Ishii, director, sales and marketing, HMSI; Atsushi Ogata, managing director, president and CEO, HMSI; and Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director of sales and marketing, HMSI, (Photo coat the global premiere of Honda's new CB350RS on Feb. 16, 2021. (Photo courtesy of HMSI)
Honda India's dealership expansion intensifies premium bike competition in challenging auto market

India Motorcycle

1 HOUR AGO

Photo by Justin Bernatek on Unsplash
Suzuki restructures motorcycle sales operation in Thailand

Thailand Motorcycle

3 MONTHS AGO

After announcing its exit from the Indian market in September, Harley-Davidson Inc. has decided to grow its presence in India with a partnership with the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp. (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Harley-Davidson delivers best Q3 results, retains India presence with Hero partnership

India Motorcycle

4 MONTHS AGO

Automakers operating in India’s premium lifestyle biking market such as Harley-Davidson are facing challenges ranging from changing consumer habits and rising ownership costs to slow demand due to the declining economy which has been worsened further by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Harley-Davidson crashes out of India in global restructuring

India Motorcycle

5 MONTHS AGO

An electric three-wheeler driver stops at a newly set up battery swapping facility in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh on June 25, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Sun Mobility)
India allows 2- and 3-wheel electric vehicles to be sold without pre-installed batteries to help boost sales

India Motorcycle

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jess Aston on Unsplash
Indian motorcycle sales recover to 1 mil. units from zero in April

India Motorcycle

7 MONTHS AGO

Mahindra e-Alfa Mini (Photo courtesy of Mahindra and Mahindra)
India’s M&M shifts focus to electric three-wheelers for more growth: report

India Motorcycle

9 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Ola Electric Mobility)
India’s Ola Electric Mobility takes over Dutch e-scooter maker Etergo

India Motorcycle

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Steve Rybka on Unsplash
Honda to resume motorcycle production in India on Monday on eased lockdown

India Motorcycle

9 MONTHS AGO

Ampere Vehicles' first dealership in Secunderabad, Telangana state (Photo courtesy of Ampere Vehicles)
India’s Ampere Vehicles opens its 1st dealership in Nepal for scooter sale

Nepal Motorcycle

9 MONTHS AGO

Electric two-wheelers on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. (NNA)
India electric vehicle sales grow 20 percent, bucking slowdown trend

India Motorcycle

10 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Norton Motorcycles)
India’s TVS Motor buys Britain’s Norton Motorcycles for 16 mil. pounds

Europe Motorcycle

10 MONTHS AGO

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India officials and motorcycle racer Ricky Brabec (2nd from R) pose with the newly launched 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in New Delhi on March 5, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India)
Honda Motorcycle expanding premium bike sales network throughout India

India Motorcycle

12 MONTHS AGO

annie-spratt-QxIO5HHTiQo-unsplash_1_.jpg
Indian motorcycle maker Hero to invest $1.4 billion on future models, expansion

India Motorcycle

12 MONTHS AGO

This photo shows a Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports model at a launch event at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2020. (NNA)
Honda Indonesia launches 2 high-end big bikes to meet premium segment demand

Indonesia Motorcycle

07, Feb. 2020

6.jpg
Indonesia’s motorcycle sales recover to 2015 level

Indonesia Motorcycle

28, Jan. 2020

Models introducing the All New Honda BeAT at Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on Jan. 16, 2020. (NNA)
Honda Indonesia launches latest scooter in stable 2020 market

Indonesia Motorcycle

17, Jan. 2020

steve-rybka-cfD6wyDnUdc-unsplash.jpg
Honda Motor intensifying crackdown on counterfeit motorcycle parts in India

Exclusives India Motorcycle

06, Dec. 2019

20191120_0005.jpg
A.P. Honda launches pilot electric bike sharing at Bangkok university

Thailand Motorcycle

20, Nov. 2019

Indian Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (2nd from R) joins executives of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., Honda Motor Co.'s local subsidiary, at a launch ceremony for Honda's first tighter emission standards-compliant scooter Active 125 in New Delhi on Sept. 11. (Photo courtesy of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India)
Honda may delay expansion plan in India amid auto sales slowdown

India Motorcycle

13, Sep. 2019

Indonesia's Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto poses with e-scooter batteries at a launch event for an experimental trial of e-bike and battery station operation in Jakarta on Aug. 28.
Japan, Indonesia collaborate in testing e-bike, battery base operation

Indonesia Motorcycle

30, Aug. 2019

Taiwan’s leading electric vehicle maker Gogoro Inc. introduces its Gogoro 2 Utility and battery swapping system in South Korea in partnership with local motorcycle seller TIC Corp. (Photo courtesy of Gogoro)
Taiwan EV bike maker Gogoro forays into S. Korea

South Korea Motorcycle

29, Aug. 2019

Kawasaki Heavy Industries opens Vietnam unit to boost large motorcycle sales

Vietnam Motorcycle

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. has established a wholly owned subsid...

27, Aug. 2019

A.P. Honda Co. President Shigeto Kimura poses on a limited edition model of its popular scooter Scoopy i collaboratively designed with messaging app provider Line Corp. at a launch event in Bangkok on July 22.
Honda to launch collaborative scooter model with messaging app provider Line

Thailand Motorcycle

24, Jul. 2019

Maruichi Philippines Steel Tube Inc.’s manufacturing plant in Lipa City, Batangas Province.
Steel-pipe maker Maruichi to supply motorcycle parts in Philippines

Philippines Motorcycle

09, Jul. 2019

Masashi Ogawa (C), president of Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., stands next to the EC-05 electric scooter, designed by Yamaha Motor Co. and modeled after a Gogoro production vehicle, in Taipei on June 27, 2019.(Courtesy of Yamaha Motor Co.)
Yamaha Motor partners with Taiwan firm to roll out electric scooter

Taiwan Motorcycle

29, Jun. 2019

Motorcycle chain maker Daido Kogyo in Pakistan shifting to all local production

Pakistan Motorcycle

TOKYO, NNA - Daido Kogyo Co. will start making motorcycle chains in Pakistan in two years, taking it...

21, Jun. 2019