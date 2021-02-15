Yokohama Rubber to boost mold output in Thailand

Photo shows Yokohama Mold (Thailand) Co.'s plant in the Thai province of Rayong. (Photo courtesy of Yokohama Rubber Co.)

BANGKOK, NNA - Major Japanese tire maker Yokohama Rubber Co. will expand its tire mold production capacity in Thailand as part of efforts to ensure stable supply in Southeast Asia.

Yokohama Rubber said in a press release Friday that the company's mold production subsidiary, Yokohama Mold Co., has started construction of new manufacturing facilities at its Thai unit in January, with completion set for late this year.

Neither the scale of expansion nor investment has been disclosed.

The Thai unit, Yokohama Mold (Thailand) Co., was founded in 2018 in Rayong Province. It supplies tire mold for use in passenger car and light truck tires to Yokohama Rubber plants in Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, India and other countries.

The capacity expansion in Thailand is one of the projects selected by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) for financial support in its program aimed at strengthening overseas supply chains.

The Yokohama Rubber group hopes to add the Thai facility to the lineup of its major supply bases in Asia, including ones in Japan and China, while promoting cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region. (NNA/Kyodo)