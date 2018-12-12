NNA survey: Japanese firms in Asia to give average 5.4% base wage hike in 2019, down from 5.9% in 2018

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese firms in other Asian countries will offer an average 5.4 percent base wage hike next year, down from the 5.9 percent this year, amid global uncertainty caused by the U.S.-China trade row and rising operational costs, an annual NNA survey showed.

The survey, which began in 2014, covered the pay scales of factory workers to top managers at 2,273 Japanese firms in 12 Asian economies outside Japan.

Base wages will rise at a slower pace in nine countries and regions including India, China and the Philippines. Myanmar will see the largest fall at 4.6 percentage points.

Planned wage hikes will remain flat in Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan.

The average base wage increase in the region has gradually declined in recent years, peaking at 6.8 percent in 2015, the survey showed.

“Japanese companies have limited room for raising pay for local staff due to the variety of higher costs and growing uncertainty about the Asian economy amid the U.S.-China trade dispute,” the survey said.