Thailand's GULF to acquire big majority of GMIM for Vietnam energy expansion

15, Jan. 2021

Image by seagul from Pixabay
Image by seagul from Pixabay

By Chalermlapvoraboon Valaiporn

BANGKOK, NNA - Kolpos Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Thai giant energy producer Gulf Energy Development Public Co. Ltd., (GULF) is set for expansion in Vietnam after buying a sizeable majority stake in Global Mind Investment Management Pte. Ltd. (GMIM).

Kolpos will invest 1.2 billion baht ($40 million) to acquire 70.5 percent of ordinary shares of GMIM from Singapore-based company, Nech Opportunities Fund VCC, according to GULF’s filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Thursday.

“The objective of such acquisition is to further expand investments in Vietnam,” said GULF, adding that its board of directors gave their approval for the investment on Jan. 13.

Incorporated in Singapore, Kolpos is a wholly owned subsidiary of GULF. It is responsible for managing general wholesale trade.

Also incorporated in Singapore, GMIM is a holding company that makes both direct and indirect investments in renewable energy businesses such as solar energy, hydropower and wind energy.

It also invests in infrastructure businesses such as cargo port and warehouse as well as agriculture-related businesses in Vietnam, GULF added in the filing.

GULF has five power projects in Vietnam. Two solar projects are in operation while three wind projects will start operation this year.

At the end of 2020, GULF operated installed capacity of 6.4 million kilowatts in total. It expects growth to hit 14.38 million kilowatts by 2027, according to the company’s quarterly teleconference in 2020.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by seagul from Pixabay
Thailand's GULF to acquire big majority of GMIM for Vietnam energy expansion

Thailand Energy

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Tokyo Gas to join Philippines offshore LNG terminal project

Philippines Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

A signing ceremony between Mitsubishi Power Ltd. and Hin Kong Power Public Co. is held in Bangkok on Sept. 29, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Power)
Mitsubishi Power to supply gas-fired generating gear in Thailand

Thailand Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

A file photo of R.K. Singh, India’s Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, New and Renewable Energy, addressing a seminar in New Delhi on July 1, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Press Information Bureau)
India pushes for electric cooking to reduce gas import bill

India Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by seagul from Pixabay
Japan's Orix to invest $980 mil. in India's leading green energy firm

India Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Rebecca Humann from Pixabay
J-Power to sell stake in Taiwan Chiahui Power to Asia Cement

Taiwan Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

photo-1547505906-49fd5d7824bc.jpg
Kansai Electric Power to develop gas power plants with Indonesia's Medco

Indonesia Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

gas-station-1161870_1280.jpg
Shell shuts down Philippine refinery to convert it into import terminal

Philippines Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

solar-power-71705_1280.jpg
Japan’s Looop promoting solar energy for corporate users in Thailand

Thailand Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

windrader-4832701_1280.jpg
Thailand’s Eastern Power invests over $16 mil. in 2 Vietnam wind farms

Thailand Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash
Thailand’s Banpu buys Vietnam wind farm, expanding renewable business

Vietnam Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by skeeze from Pixabay
Singapore’s Senoko Energy opens clean energy trading platform

Singapore Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

The Thilawa Special Economic Zone, adjacent to the site for the LNG-fired mega power plant, in the outskirts of Yangon on July 15, 2020. (Kyodo)
3 Japanese trading houses get approval for natural gas-fired mega power plant in Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Erika Fletcher on Unsplash
Ayala, Marubeni to build solar power plant in Philippines

Philippines Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India (Photo by Daniel Joshua on Unsplash)
Philippine conglomerate Ayala to develop 140,000-kw solar farm in India

India Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash
Thai energy producer Prime to form new subsidiary for foreign growth

Cambodia Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Justin Lim on Unsplash
JERA’s Indian renewable energy partner to enter solar cell, module manufacturing

India Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Dragos Gontariu on Unsplash
Thai state-backed Ratch Group teams up with Vietnamese conglomerate Geleximco in energy projects

Thailand Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

image-1594880009872.jpg
Kyocera to install 2 solar-powered micro-grids in central Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

coal-88061_1280.jpg
Japan to tighten export criteria for coal-fired power plants

Japan Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by enriquelopezgarre from Pixabay
Gulf Energy invests in Germany's wind farm, eyes expansion

Thailand Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

flame-871136_1280.jpg
Japanese LPG vender Tokai to buy 45% stake each in 2 arms of Vietnam’s Petro Center

Vietnam Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Arqm Ahmd on Unsplash
Thailand's Gulf Energy invests $200 mil. in Vietnam wind projects

Vietnam Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

coal-fired-power-plant-3767893_1280.jpg
Japan to close aging coal-fired power plants to cut emissions

Japan Energy

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Karsten Würth on Unsplash
Thailand's Eastern Power buys 2 Vietnam wind-power projects

Thailand Energy

7 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tatung Co.)
Taiwan’s Tatung allies with Sojitz, Shikoku Electric in solar power projects

Taiwan Energy

7 MONTHS AGO

A mega solar power plant of Adani Green Energy (Photo courtesy of Adani Green Energy)
Adani Green Energy wins world's largest solar contract worth $6 bil.

India Energy

7 MONTHS AGO