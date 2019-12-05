Mitsubishi Heavy Industries opens Yangon office, eyeing power generator demand

YANGON, NNA – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. is entering the Myanmar market, eyeing equipment demand for power generators and cold storage among other fields.

The company said in a statement on Monday that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., its wholly owned regional headquarters in Singapore, opened a representative office in the country’s commercial capital Yangon on Sunday.

The major heavy equipment maker expects rising demand especially for emergency power generators as Southeast Asia’s emerging economy faces frequent power outages, a spokesman in Tokyo told NNA on Wednesday.

The Japanese firm also intends to capitalize on the need for transport equipment like forklifts and refrigerators for commercial complexes, he added.

Myanmar is the eighth country in which Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a foothold in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the company.

The Yangon office is part of the group’s “strategic expansion in APAC during this crucial period of urbanization and development in the region,” Yoshiyuki Hanasawa, executive vice president and chief regional officer of the Tokyo-based company, said in the statement.