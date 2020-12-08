Will Group sets up production and logistics staff unit in Vietnam

photo by Pashminu Mansukhani from pixabay

HANOI, NNA - Japanese job placement firm Will Group Inc. is advancing into Vietnam to help technical trainees returning from Japan work in the nation's growing manufacturing and logistics sectors.

Will Group of Tokyo announced Monday the establishment of Willof Vietnam Co. in Ho Chi Minh City by Willof Factory Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary specializing in dispatching manufacturing and logistics staff.

Willof Vietnam will start operations on Friday to help Vietnamese technical trainees get jobs in their homeland after undergoing training in Japan, Will Group said.

Willof Factory engages in human resources services including recruiting contract workers and providing job placement support for foreigners in Japan. It welcomed 21 Vietnamese people with specified skilled worker visas to Japan last month to work at a food factory in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture. (NNA/Kyodo)