Idemitsu Kosan begins OLED materials production in China

Idemitsu Kosan Co.’s OLED materials manufacturing plant in China’s Chengdu. (Courtesy of Idemitsu Kosan Co.)

TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co. has started producing organic light-emitting diode materials in China to respond to growing demand from the Chinese display industry.

Idemitsu held a ceremony in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, on Tuesday to formally begin operations of a manufacturing plant with an annual production capacity of 12 tons, the largest among its OLED plants.

The company established a Chengdu-based subsidiary, Idemitsu Electronic Materials (China) Co., two years ago to build the plant.

Idemitsu said it will start supplying OLED materials next month to major Chinese display firms including smartphone and TV makers. (NNA/Kyodo)