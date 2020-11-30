Toyota to launch 1st all-electric Lexus in Thailand

The new Lexus UX300e is unveiled by Toyota Motor Corp. on Nov. 27, 2020, in Thailand. (NNA/Kyodo)

BANGKOK, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. will launch its all-electric Lexus model for the first time in Thailand, following its debut in China, Europe and Japan earlier this year.

The new Lexus UX300e, a compact crossover with an electric motor system, will carry a price tag of 3.49 million baht (about $115,000) and come in 13 exterior colors with delivery expected to start in March, the Japanese automaker said Friday.

The first-ever all-electric Lexus vehicle went on sale in China in April, in Europe in September and in Japan the following month. It has a maximum driving range of 360 kilometers on a single charge and can be charged up to 80 percent within 50 minutes on a quick charger, according to the company.

The automaker will import completed vehicles of the model from Japan for the Thai market.

Besides Thailand, Toyota said it will also release the new model in Indonesia, anticipating growing demand for electric vehicles in these Southeast Asian markets.

The Thai government has promoted the use of electric vehicles, giving tax incentives for green cars, with the aim of having 1.2 million EVs nationwide in 2030. (NNA/Kyodo)