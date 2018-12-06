China vehicle inventory alert index near 5-year high in Nov at 75.1

TOKYO, NNA - Sluggish vehicle sales in China are causing a sharp increase in inventories in distribution networks, with the benchmark index reaching the highest level in nearly five years.

The Vehicle Inventory Alert Index jumped to 75.1 in November, up 8.2 points from October and up 25.3 points from a year earlier, according to the China Automobile Dealers Association.

The index has been above the key level of 50, indicating inventory buildup, since January.