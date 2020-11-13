India's oversupplied automotive still gets festive boost in October

13, Nov. 2020

Photo caption: A file photo of Maruti Suzuki India showroom in New Delhi. While the Indian subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. had reported a “strong” wholesale in October, its actual retail sale was much lower, suggesting an oversupply. (Photo courtesy of Maruti Suzuki)
Photo caption: A file photo of Maruti Suzuki India showroom in New Delhi. While the Indian subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. had reported a “strong” wholesale in October, its actual retail sale was much lower, suggesting an oversupply. (Photo courtesy of Maruti Suzuki)

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA - India’s automotive retail, which grew slowly since the easing of pandemic lockdowns, achieved its highest sales after a festive surge in October.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reported that a total of 1,413,549 units of vehicles including two-wheelers were sold in October, up 5.1 percent from September.

The shopping rush saw 249,860 passenger vehicles and 1,041,682 two-wheelers snapped up by eager buyers celebrating the Navratri and Dussehra festivals, and the third and largest holiday of Diwali happening this weekend.

Retail sales have grown in consecutive months since June when lockdown restrictions were eased in more areas. Sales jumped around 13 percent in September, with 1,344,866 units sold across all categories.

Rajesh Menon, director general of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), said, “There were marked improvements witnessed across certain segments due to very good festive demand.”

The surge was mainly driven by compact and utility vehicles, which reflect people wanting to use their own vehicles instead of public transport to feel secure amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Despite growing retail sales over the past months, they still pale in comparison with last year's performance. Also, October retail sales did not reach the positive wholesale figures reported by vehicle makers earlier.

“October continues to see positive momentum on a monthly basis, but on a yearly basis, the negative slide continues to worsen,” FADA president Vinkesh Gulati also noted.

FADA has voiced concerns over inventory build-up with the addition of unsold vehicles after overzealous makers rushed out huge numbers in anticipation of festive buying. The association has appealed to automakers to monitor vehicle stocks stuck with dealers and, if necessary, “curb production accordingly" in the coming months.

The association also warned of dismal sales after the end of the holiday season in mid-November.

October data shows PV and two-wheeler retail sales had fallen 8.8 percent and 26.8 percent respectively year-on-year. In contrast, SIAM wholesale numbers show the two segments rising 14.2 percent and 16.9 percent accordingly.

The country’s largest passenger carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., a subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp., had reported “strong” wholesales soaring by 19.8 percent year-on-year to 172,862 units in the domestic market in October. But its smaller retail sales of 124,261 units that month suggest an oversupply.

Likewise, the second-largest carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd., a subsidiary of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co., had posted its “highest-ever” domestic wholesale volume of 56,605 units in October, up 13.2 percent from last year. But retail figures added up to 42,757 units only.

Also riding into the less rosy reality is two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp Ltd., which had dispatched 806,848 motorcycles and scooters in October. Its dealers subsequently sold 333,563 units only, a far cry from wholesale figures.

While dealers, especially those selling two-wheelers, are saddled with more unsold stocks, some makers are confident that the positive festive demand would continue till mid-November and reduce inventory.

Pawan Goenka, managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., an Indian multinational vehicle manufacturer, said continuous festive demand will help bring down stock levels.

“Till mid-November, demand will be very high due to the festivals of Dhanteras and Diwali. After that, everyone will be low on inventory,” he said reassuringly during a virtual conference on Tuesday.

Analysts at ratings firm CARE Ratings Ltd. said festive figures are expected to be lower in November as the holiday dates have been spread over October and November, unlike last year when they fell within the one month of October.

However, they believe dealers may sustain sales till January next year.

“The wedding season demand has started and is expected to continue up to January 2021,” the firm explained in a report on Wednesday.

However, it expects both wholesale and retail to lose their momentum from February next year.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo caption: A file photo of Maruti Suzuki India showroom in New Delhi. While the Indian subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. had reported a “strong” wholesale in October, its actual retail sale was much lower, suggesting an oversupply. (Photo courtesy of Maruti Suzuki)
India's oversupplied automotive still gets festive boost in October

India Auto

1 MINUTE

Tata Motors’ Nexon EV model on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. The carmaker registered domestic sales of 49,669 units in October 2020, a growth of 27 percent over last year (NNA)
Festivals bring record wholesale trade to Indian auto makers

India Auto

8 DAYS AGO

Photo by carlos aranda on Unsplash
Japanese auto parts maker F-tech to invest in Indian company

India Auto

11 DAYS AGO

Xpander multipurpose vehicle. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors Corp.)
Mitsubishi Motors begins producing Xpander model in Malaysia

Malaysia Auto

14 DAYS AGO

Yulon Motor CEO Lilian Chen (R) and Foxconn Group Chairman Young Liu launching their joint venture to develop and manufacture electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Foxconn Group)
Foxconn expands EV business, expects more joint ventures

Taiwan Auto

15 DAYS AGO

pexels-erik-mclean-4061569.jpg
Toyobo, Indorama Ventures in joint venture for airbag business

Thailand Auto

17 DAYS AGO

SUV Magnite. (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor Co.)
Nissan chooses India for worldwide debut of new SUV

India Auto

21 DAYS AGO

A memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand))
Mitsubishi Motors, Thai gov't firm to mull EV-to-home power supply

Thailand Auto

28 DAYS AGO

Toyota Kirloskar officials pose with the newly-launched compact SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, in Bengaluru on Sept 23, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.)
Toyota India rolls out first compact SUV as it expands market penetration

India Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1599625050072.jpg
Marelli deepens alliance with Wipro to stay ahead as auto supplier

India Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

An undated file photo of a truck manufactured by Daimler India Commercial Vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles)
Commercial vehicle makers in India face $800 mil. loss as pandemic exacerbates demand woes

India Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sindre Strøm from Pexels
Toyota launches car-leasing service in India

India Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Daihatsu Gran Max compact commercial vehicle (Photo courtesy of Astra Daihatsu Motor)
Daihatsu Motor sells 554 cars during 1-hour virtual sales event in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Nissan Motor's electric vehicle LEAF exhibited at the Indonesia Electric Motor Show 2019 in September, 2019. (NNA)
Nissan Motor to sell controlling stake in joint Indonesian sales unit

Indonesia Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

X-Trail SUV (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor)
Nissan to end sales of two models via Tan Chong Motor in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

image-1596695901113.jpg
Maruti Suzuki expands service network to drive growth in India

India Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Toyota Motor Corp. rolls out Corolla Cross SUV hybrid model, its first hybrid vehicle in Vietnam, from Aug. 15, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Motor Vietnam)
Toyota launches its 1st hybrid car in Vietnam

Vietnam Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

concept-car-3180089_1280.jpg
Aichi Steel, part of Toyota, turns Chinese magnet-processing unit into subsidiary in bid for market share

China Auto

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Shahzin Shajid on Unsplash
Toyota forecasts Philippine car market to shrink around 40% in 2020 on virus outbreak

Philippines Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

electric-mobility-4158594_1280.jpg
Honda invests $530 mil. in China EV battery maker CATL

China Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Heru Eko Saputro on Unsplash
Major Japanese carmakers’ June sales in Indonesia more than triple from May

Indonesia Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Honda Motor exhibits the X-NV Concept, a concept model of its China-exclusive EV at Auto Shanghai on April 16, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Honda Motor)
Honda acquires 1% stake in China’s automotive battery maker CATL

China Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash
Toyota to fully resume global output for 1st time since February

Japan Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Toyota Motor Thailand President Michinobu Sugata poses with Corolla Cross SUV on July 9, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Motor Thailand)
Toyota’s Corolla Cross SUV makes global debut in Thailand

Thailand Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Casper Munk on Unsplash
Japan’s Premium Group to enter Philippines used car inspection business

Philippines Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Li Lin on Unsplash
Toyota, Honda, Nissan see recovery in China sales after COVID-19 plunge

China Auto

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Rohit Arora on Unsplash
Maruti Suzuki India’s sales pick up in slow recovery for car makers

India Auto

4 MONTHS AGO