Kyowa Hakko Bio to build baby formula ingredient plant in Thailand

BANGKOK, NNA - Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., which is under the wing of Kirin Holdings Co., will build a new plant in Thailand to make human milk oligosaccharides, or HMOs for short, to meet growing demand for infant formula ingredients.

Kirin said in a statement on Wednesday that Kyowa Hakko will invest about 7 billion yen ($67 million) to set up the plant and procure equipment at its local subsidiary, Thai Kyowa Biotechnologies Co., in Rayong Province.

Construction will begin in December, and the new plant will start operations around the summer of 2022 with an annual output capacity of some 300 tons, Kirin said.

By establishing such a key production base in Thailand, Kyowa Hakko, a major specialty fermentation maker, will be able to better cater to the needs of HMOs for powdered milk in China and Southeast Asia, Kirin said. (NNA/Kyodo)