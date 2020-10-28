Eisai, China's JD Heath form JV, eye dementia service platform

Image by truthseeker08 from Pixabay

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Co. and China's JD Health have formed a joint venture in Shanghai to build a platform to provide dementia patients with online medical services and home delivery of medicines, Eisai said.

The joint venture, Jingyi Weixiang (Shanghai) Health Industry Development Ltd., plans to begin providing services under the platform in January 2021 as soon as each service is authorized and ready, Eisai said in a statement Tuesday.

The joint venture with a capital of 80 million yuan ($12 million) was established Oct. 19. Eisai's Chinese subsidiary, Eisai China Inc. in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, has a 49-percent share and JD Health, the Beijing-based health care unit of Chinese electronic commerce operator JD Group, a 51 percent share.

The platform will refer users to medical institutions that provide internet medical services and offer them health care consultation, reservations for medical consultation and treatment, according to the statement.

The platform also covers drug prescription and delivery.

In the future, the health service platform is intended to cover not only dementia but other illnesses suffered by elderly people.

Chinese government data show people aged 60 years and over total 253.88 million, or 18.1 percent of the population as of the end of 2019.

Eisai, which has experience of selling drugs for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease in China, has a network of health care providers that includes medical specialists in dementia.

JD Health, meanwhile, has run EC business covering medicines, and has internet medical service know-how and logistics infrastructure covering most areas of China, according to Eisai. (NNA/Kyodo)