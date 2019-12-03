Vingroup, Masan to create biggest retail platform through merger

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Vingroup Joint Stock Co., Vietnam’s biggest listed company by market value, said Tuesday it will merge with the leading consumer retailer Masan Group Corp. to form a new leading retailer in the Southeast Asian country.

Vingroup is finalizing the procedures for the merger between its retail arm VinCommerce and agriculture unit VinEco and Massan Consumer Corp., a subsidiary of Masan Group.

"After the merger, Vietnam will have a leading consumer and retail company," Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice chairman and CEO of Vingroup, was quoted by local media as saying.

"Now, Masan will continue to serve Vietnamese consumers to ensure fair retail playing field for Vietnamese manufacturers," Truong Cong Thang, chairman of Masan, said. "This also helps Masan strengthen its core value and expand to the world."

The new formed unit is expected to run 2,600 supermarkets and convenience stores across 50 provinces and 14 hi-tech farms across the country, the statement said. Vingroup will focus on technology and industry, such as automobile and smartphones.

Masan will take control of management for the new entity, and Vingroup will hold its minority stake, according to a VinCommerce’s internal statement to its employees obtained by NNA.

Vingroup declined to comment on the value of the deal and expected timing for signing the contract.