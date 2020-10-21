Iris Ohyama sets up Thai unit for sales and sourcing in S.E. Asia

Corporate LED lighting, LINELUX edge, launched on April 2020 in Japan (Photo courtesy of Iris Ohyama)

BANGKOK, NNA - Iris Ohyama Inc. has launched a unit in Thailand to increase product sales and material sourcing in Southeast Asian nations, the Japanese home appliance company said Tuesday.

Iris Ohyama Thailand Co., set up in Bangkok in January, will be in full operation on Nov. 1 after a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is Iris Ohyama's second Southeast Asian unit following one in Vietnam.

The Thai company, currently with a capital of 10 million baht ($320,000) and five employees, is intended to raise sales of home electric appliances and other products and beef up the sourcing of such items as molds in Southeast Asia.

Iris Ohyama, based in Sendai, northeast Japan, hopes to increase sales of electric appliances through major electronic commerce websites and local retailers in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations area.

The company also plans to begin selling products for businesses in Thailand where many companies have promoted energy saving measures, such as LED lights, store fixtures, construction materials, office furniture and goods to curb coronavirus infections.

The products will be imported mainly from the company's factories in China and South Korea.

Iris Ohyama has reviewed its supply chain, stopping relying too much on China since the coronavirus crisis, and plans to source molds and other items through the Thai unit.

It meanwhile will continue the consignment of home appliance sales to a Thai unit of Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co. (NNA/Kyodo)