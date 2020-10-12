Tendon Tenya to open 1st restaurant in Singapore

Supplied photo shows an image of Tenya Orchard Central. (Photo courtesy of Royal Holdings Co.)

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese restaurant business operator Royal Holdings Co. will open its first Tendon Tenya dining outlet in Singapore on Thursday, expanding the eatery's operations to a fifth overseas market.

Tenya Orchard Central, a 68-seat restaurant located in a shopping mall in the glitzy Orchard Road area, offers a standard tempura rice bowl at S$8.50 ($6.30), or about 660 yen, compared with the 500 yen the same dish is sold for in Japan, the Tokyo-based company said in a statement last Friday.

Importing ingredients such as tempura flours, sauce and noodles from Japan as well as Japanese rice, the new eatery will also offer rice bowls topped only with vegetable and mushroom tempura for vegetarians in addition to rice bowls with deep-fried prawns, according to the statement.

Ten Corp., its subsidiary running Tenya restaurants specializing in tempura and tempura rice bowls, has entered into a franchise agreement with local restaurant operator Yotei Pte. Ltd., which set up Tenya Singapore Pte. Ltd. in January.

Tenya Orchard Central is the 29th overseas outlet for Ten Corp., which operates 14 restaurants in Thailand, nine in the Philippines, three in Taiwan and two in Hong Kong, the statement said. (NNA/Kyodo)