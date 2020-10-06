Japanese clinic operator's Thai arm teams with Bangkok hospital

Supplied photo shows a general view of DYM Health Check-Up Clinic operated by DYM Medical Service Co. (Photo courtesy of DYM Medical Service)

BANGKOK, NNA - DYM Co., a diversified Tokyo-based firm that operates medical clinics outside Japan, said Monday its Thai subsidiary has partnered with Bangkok's Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital to deliver improved treatment outcomes for patients in the care of the company's employees.

The company said the partnership was sealed between two clinics operated in Bangkok by the subsidiary, DYM Medical Service Co., and the Thai hospital.

nder the deal, patients of DYM International Clinic and DYM Health Check-Up Clinic will be given priority in receiving more specialized examinations at the hospital in the Thai capital. Patients will also be able to access treatment with a referral directly from clinic doctors.

DYM International said about 80 percent of patients visiting the clinics are Japanese nationals, numbering some 13,000 a year, but it is difficult at present to accept those suffering serious diseases or those who require more complex examinations.

With 300 beds, Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital has more than 400 specialized doctors, with about 40 interpreters available for Japanese patients. (NNA/Kyodo)