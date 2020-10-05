2nd Marugame Udon noodle restaurant opens in Cambodian capital

Supplied photo shows Japanese noodle store "Marugame Udon 313 Quayside" in Phnom Penh. (Photo courtesy of Taica Corp.)

TOKYO, NNA - Taica Corp. opened its second Marugame Udon noodle franchise restaurant in Phnom Penh last Thursday.

Taica Fine Dining (Cambodia) Co., a subsidiary of the Tokyo-based maker of shock absorbers and antivibration materials, opened the 80-seat "Marugame Udon 313 Quayside" at a food plaza situated along the banks of the Tonle Sap river, the company said on the day of the restaurant's grand opening.

In addition to its noodle and other food offerings, the new outlet sells a wide variety of alcoholic drinks. It is located near popular tourist spots such as the Grand Palace and National Museum, Taica said.

The company decided to open the new location in response to a recovery witnessed in Phnom Penh's economy which, like most other tourism centers, was hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The company's first restaurant in the city saw its sales returning to pre-pandemic levels around August, a company official told NNA.

Taica established the restaurant business subsidiary in November 2018 and opened its first outlet "Marugame Udon Toul Tompong" in Cambodia's capital in September 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)