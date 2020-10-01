Mitsubishi Power to supply gas-fired generating gear in Thailand

A signing ceremony between Mitsubishi Power Ltd. and Hin Kong Power Public Co. is held in Bangkok on Sept. 29, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Power)

BANGKOK, NNA - Mitsubishi Power Ltd. has signed a contract to supply a Thai electric power producer with natural gas-based generation equipment for an undisclosed sum.

The company announced Wednesday the gas turbine combined-cycle plant, capable of generating 1,400 megawatts, will be installed at a power station in the province of Ratchaburi, about 100 kilometers west of Bangkok, under a full turnkey contract with Hin Kong Power Co.

The equipment will comprise two gas turbines, with one scheduled to go into operation in March 2024 and the other in January 2025. Hin Kong has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.

Hin Kong's parent firm, Hin Kong Power Holding Co., is 51 percent owned by RATCH Power Group Public Co. and 49 percent by Gulf Energy Development Public Co., both Thai electricity producers.

Mitsubishi Power, based in Yokohama was previously known as Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. and changed its name on Sept. 1 this year after becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (NNA/Kyodo)