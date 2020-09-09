Marelli deepens alliance with Wipro to stay ahead as auto supplier

09, Sep. 2020

NEW DELHI, NNA - Marelli, a global technology supplier to the automotive sector, has expanded its strategic partnership with India’s leading information technology company Wipro Ltd. to create cutting-edge technologies and sustainable mobility solutions.

On top of their existing IT collaboration, the partners announced on Tuesday that they have sealed another agreement for a multi-year global partnership for automotive engineering services.

The two global leaders will integrate synergies from across business units to help Marelli "drive speed to value and realize its vision of transforming the future of mobility in partnership with its customers," they said in a joint statement.

Wipro will leverage its 'EngineeringNXT' framework and strong automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli.

Besides helping to improve Marelli’s operational efficiency, Wipro will speed up the launch of its cutting-edge technologies on connectivity and sustainable mobility solutions.

Detlef Juerss, executive vice president and chief commercial, engineering and technology officer of Marelli, said, “Given the rapid evolution of connectivity and mobility, Marelli is scaling its software engineering capabilities globally. The Marelli-Wipro partnership will allow us to drive leadership in mobility and transform our products for future market needs."

Harmeet Chauhan, senior vice president of Wipro's industrial and engineering services, said, "This partnership is a proof point of the value we bring to the automotive industry and builds upon our growing footprint in Europe and Japan, which are strategic markets for us.”

Chauhan said its 'EngineeringNXT' platform of service offerings, backed by extensive experience with leading automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and suppliers globally, will accelerate Marelli’s ability to innovate at scale.

In fact, Wipro has already been helping to improve Marelli's services as an IT partner, said Vinay Firake, senior vice president of Wipro's manufacturing business unit.

Marelli awarded a multi-year and global strategic IT deal to Wipro to help the latter standardize, simplify and further enhance its IT services on a global level, according to a statement released in February.

“We are glad to be selected as Marelli’s engineering partner. Our expanded partnership with the company bears testimony to the value we have been delivering to them," said Firake.

Combining their respective Japanese and Italian heritage, leading automotive suppliers Calsonic Kansei and Magneti Marelli united under the Marelli brand in May 2019. It was their strategy to help their products compete even more effectively globally.

Marelli, which has operational headquarters in Saitama, Japan and Corbetta, Italy, runs 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa. In 2019, the company made revenues amounting to 13.4 billion euros (1,673 billion yen).

On Monday, a Shanghai Highly subsidiary announced that it would be buying a 60 percent stake in Japan's Marelli unit for $203 million.

Based in Bangalore, India, Wipro also offers consulting and business process services as well as solutions to enable clients do business better. It boasts a workforce of over 180,000 serving clients across six continents.

