Kansai Electric Power to develop gas power plants with Indonesia's Medco

08, Sep. 2020

photo-1547505906-49fd5d7824bc.jpg

JAKARTA, NNA – The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc (Kansai) and a subsidiary have agreed to set up a joint venture with the electric power unit of Indonesia's largest listed energy company to develop gas power stations in the Southeast Asian country.

The strategic alliance will see Kansai and its wholly owned subsidiary, Kanden Power-Tech Corporation (KPT), banding with PT Medco Power Indonesia (MPI) to build and operate advanced gas-fired power plants "in a continuous manner", Kansai said in a statement on Monday.

"Kansai positions the alliance as a platform to expand its business in Indonesia where electricity demand is growing steadily in line with its economic growth,” said Mikio Matsumura, executive vice president, who heads the company’s international business division.

Headquartered in Osaka, the Japanese electric group noted that MPI, a major company of PT Medco Energi Internasional, is actively expanding its power business in Indonesia. MPI currently owns or runs 18 power plants with a total capacity of over 3.3 GW.

On their collaboration, Kansai said the company and KPT will offer their cutting-edge expertise in thermal power plants while MPI's contributions will come from its vast experience in developing and operating power plants in Indonesia.

The three partners are still discussing details of the joint venture such as the investment sum of each and the launch date, a Kansai spokeswoman told NNA by email on Monday.

This is Kansai's first overseas undertaking to collaborate with a "remarkable domestic power developer for continuous and sustainable promotion of power business," said its statement. The company had previously formed a business alliance with overseas partners for an individual project.

According to the company's medium-term management plan, expanding activities and investment in power related business in the world will become one of the key cornerstones of the group’s overall earnings.

Kansai has set a goal of increasing the combined power output at its overseas power stations to between 10 and 12 million kilowatts over a 10-year period starting from 2016.

In Indonesia, Kansai's Rajamandala hydropower plant in West Java province began commercial operations in May 2019. The power company is also building the Tanjung Jati B Thermal power station in Central Java province, jointly with Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp.

to TOP Page

More from this section

photo-1547505906-49fd5d7824bc.jpg
Kansai Electric Power to develop gas power plants with Indonesia's Medco

Indonesia Energy

1 MINUTE

gas-station-1161870_1280.jpg
Shell shuts down Philippine refinery to convert it into import terminal

Philippines Energy

25 DAYS AGO

solar-power-71705_1280.jpg
Japan’s Looop promoting solar energy for corporate users in Thailand

Thailand Energy

27 DAYS AGO

windrader-4832701_1280.jpg
Thailand’s Eastern Power invests over $16 mil. in 2 Vietnam wind farms

Thailand Energy

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash
Thailand’s Banpu buys Vietnam wind farm, expanding renewable business

Vietnam Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Image by skeeze from Pixabay
Singapore’s Senoko Energy opens clean energy trading platform

Singapore Energy

1 MONTH AGO

The Thilawa Special Economic Zone, adjacent to the site for the LNG-fired mega power plant, in the outskirts of Yangon on July 15, 2020. (Kyodo)
3 Japanese trading houses get approval for natural gas-fired mega power plant in Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Erika Fletcher on Unsplash
Ayala, Marubeni to build solar power plant in Philippines

Philippines Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India (Photo by Daniel Joshua on Unsplash)
Philippine conglomerate Ayala to develop 140,000-kw solar farm in India

India Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash
Thai energy producer Prime to form new subsidiary for foreign growth

Cambodia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Justin Lim on Unsplash
JERA’s Indian renewable energy partner to enter solar cell, module manufacturing

India Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Dragos Gontariu on Unsplash
Thai state-backed Ratch Group teams up with Vietnamese conglomerate Geleximco in energy projects

Thailand Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1594880009872.jpg
Kyocera to install 2 solar-powered micro-grids in central Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

coal-88061_1280.jpg
Japan to tighten export criteria for coal-fired power plants

Japan Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by enriquelopezgarre from Pixabay
Gulf Energy invests in Germany's wind farm, eyes expansion

Thailand Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

flame-871136_1280.jpg
Japanese LPG vender Tokai to buy 45% stake each in 2 arms of Vietnam’s Petro Center

Vietnam Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Arqm Ahmd on Unsplash
Thailand's Gulf Energy invests $200 mil. in Vietnam wind projects

Vietnam Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

coal-fired-power-plant-3767893_1280.jpg
Japan to close aging coal-fired power plants to cut emissions

Japan Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Karsten Würth on Unsplash
Thailand's Eastern Power buys 2 Vietnam wind-power projects

Thailand Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tatung Co.)
Taiwan’s Tatung allies with Sojitz, Shikoku Electric in solar power projects

Taiwan Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

A mega solar power plant of Adani Green Energy (Photo courtesy of Adani Green Energy)
Adani Green Energy wins world's largest solar contract worth $6 bil.

India Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of Maruti Suzuki)
India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki commissions 2nd solar energy plant

India Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

A view of Starfish Hill Wind Farm in South Australia (Photo by Alex Eckermann on Unsplash)
Philippine conglomerate Ayala bids for $536 mil. takeover of Australian renewable energy firm

Australia Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash
Japan’s Sinanen to join South Korean 90,000-kw onshore wind power project

South Korea Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo_by_Chelsea_on_Unsplash.jpg
NTT-Netmagic's first solar plant to operate as India lockdown eases

India Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Thailand’s Gulf Energy gets first LNG shipper license as private firm

Thailand Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

palm-1464654_1280.jpg
Malaysia’s FGV to beef up renewable energy projects as way to recover from COVID-19

Malaysia Energy

4 MONTHS AGO