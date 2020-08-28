Sharp buys Japan Display plant as it eyes next-generation display

28, Aug. 2020

Photo by T. Q. on Unsplash
Photo by T. Q. on Unsplash

TAIPEI, NNA - Sharp Corp. has decided to buy the LCD plant of Japan Display Inc. (JDI) for $390 million in a move which will help accelerate its development of next-generation display technology.

Announcing the sale on its part on Friday, JDI said it will transfer the land, building, ancillary facilities and other assets at its Hakusan plant in Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture to the electronics maker.

Sharp's major shareholders with collective stakes amounting to over 53 percent are three companies under Taiwan's Hon Hai (Foxconn) group, which is a key supplier for tech giant Apple.

The plant, which had been making liquid-crystal-display panels such as smartphone screens, is also a key Apple supplier. JDI also announced that it will be selling LCD production equipment at the plant to an undisclosed overseas customer - widely believed to be Apple - for $285 million.

Production at the factory was suspended in July 2019, but it reopened several months later for test operation for the purpose of sale transfers, JDI said in its statement.

Meanwhile, Sharp Chairman and CEO J.W. Tai has hailed the deal as a win-win for both parties following one year of negotiations.

“I’m confident the deal will help to grow Sharp’s display sector both through increases in production and development of next generation displays,” said Tai in a statement.

A subsidiary of the world’s largest electronics contractor Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Sharp has been developing its display business utilizing its own advanced technology to create high-value-added products, the company said.

Beleaguered JDI started holding talks with Sharp and Apple 2019 after announcing last June that it would embark on structural reforms to improve the company’s financial standing.

One reform was the suspension of operations at the Hakusan Plant, which took effect the following July. Following more talks with Sharp and Apple this year, JDI decided to sell the entire plant instead of a partial sale of assets.

JDI explained that the move would help lower maintenance costs and taxes as well as "enable repayment of advances received from the customer when the plant was constructed and provide for improved future cash flow."

JDI had built the plant several years ago after receiving about $1.5 billion from Apple in advance to supply it with LCD panels, according to reports. But Apple's switch from LCD to OLED displays had dented JDI's financial position and ability to make repayments which led to its decision to stop plant operations.

JDI now plans to settle the balance of advances of $702.5 million received from the "customer" with the total amount of $675 million generated from the latest transactions.

"The remaining balance of $27.5 million advances received after the partial repayment will be promptly paid as a lump-sum payment using JDI’s own funds," JDI added.

The company stressed that there will be no change to its production of high value-added products based on LTPS technology, which is its core competence.

This production is based at its Mobara plant in Chiba Prefecture, which also is its OLED production site. The plant has approximately twice the production capacity of the Hakusan factory, added JDI in its statement.

JDI has determined that by actively investing in human resources, research and development and equipment necessary to strengthen its competitiveness as a technology-based company, "it is possible to improve corporate value based on self-driven growth even after all Hakusan plant assets are transferred."

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by T. Q. on Unsplash
Sharp buys Japan Display plant as it eyes next-generation display

Japan Electronics

25 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Tim Photoguy on Unsplash
NEC selling unmanned hotel check-in system in Southeast Asia

Singapore Electronics

2 DAYS AGO

Taiwan’s largest mini-LED manufacturer Epistar Corp. is headquartered in northern Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park. (Photo courtesy of Epistar)
Apple's adoption of mini LED sparks boom time for Taiwan suppliers

Features Taiwan Electronics

3 DAYS AGO

Hon Hai Precision Industry Chairman and CEO Liu Young-way speaks at Q2 earnings conference in New Taipei City on Aug. 12, 2020. (Image from streaming teleconference)
Taiwan Hon Hai to have split U.S., China supply chains as it bounces back in Q2

Taiwan Electronics

16 DAYS AGO

solar-panel-array-1591358_1280.jpg
Panasonic ending photovoltaic partnership deal with GS Solar (China) as collaboration stalls

China Electronics

28 DAYS AGO

Image by InspiredImages from Pixabay
Sharp to establish 8K super hi-vision R&D venture with Chinese partner

China Electronics

29 DAYS AGO

circuit-board-973311_1280.jpg
USI Shanghai to invest $200 mil. to produce electronics in Hai Phong for export

Vietnam Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Irina Iriser from Pexels
Wistron to sell iPhone assembly units to China’s Luxshare for $472 mil.

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Image by Willfried Wende from Pixabay
Di-Nikko Engineering to make automotive electronics with Shenzhen partner

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash
Japan’s Ferrotec to nearly double wafer recycling capacity in China

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

cpu-564787_1280.jpg
Semiconductor giant TSMC raises 2020 capex to $17 bil. on strong 5G, high-performance computing demand

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

china-3303411_1280.jpg
Hon Hai subsidiary boosting mobile handset output in China’s Shanxi plant

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminum edition, Samsung's first India-made smart watch (Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics)
Samsung launches its 1st locally made 4G smart Galaxy Watch in India

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Austria-based Hon Hai affiliate buys Slovenian ICT company Iskratel for $42 mil.

Europe Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

4.jpg
Electronics assembler Hon Hai to spend millions on worker accommodation in Vietnam: report

Vietnam Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Athena from Pexels
Rohm opens electric vehicle technology R&D base with Shanghai partner

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by DeMorris Byrd on Unsplash
Panel maker JOLED seals 30 bil. yen production deal with TCL China Star Optoelectronics

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Winston Chen on Unsplash
Taiwan's Epistar, Lextar set up holding firm to fight competition as LEDs boom

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Agence Olloweb on Unsplash
Japanese optoelectronics maker Techno Horizon to acquire Singapore-based AV dealer

Singapore Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

flash-memory-1306886_1280.jpg
Taiwan’s Phison Electronics to buy 49% stake in Sony’s memory storage solutions arm Nextorage

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Cyriac Jannel on Unsplash
Indian investment body urges incentives for $700 mil. Samsung display factory: report

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

chip-4254845_1280.jpg
Bullish TSMC keeps capex up to $16 bil. despite US controls on Huawei

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Panasonic)
Panasonic faces delay in Malaysian solar panel arm divestment on pandemic

Malaysia Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Nikon cuts 700 jobs in Laos, Thailand to help restructure camera business

Thailand Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Daniel Romero on Unsplash
India offers incentives worth billions to boost electronic, mobile production

India Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
TSMC says it won’t postpone expansion over limits on orders from embattled Huawei

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Michael Dziedzic on Unsplash
TSMC readies world’s first 7-nm chip design platform for automotive electronics

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO