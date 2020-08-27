Japan SHO-BOND, Thai partner to start JV to meet aging infrastructure needs in Southeast Asia

27, Aug. 2020

image-1598509274292.jpg

BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s SHO-BOND & MIT Infrastructure Maintenance Corp. (SB&M) and Thailand’s Concrete Products and Aggregate Co. (CPAC) will establish a joint venture to capture growing maintenance demand for aging infrastructure in Thailand and expand the business in the region.

The joint venture, CPAC SB&M Lifetime Solution Co., is expected to be set up in Bangkok in October with CPAC holding a 51 percent stake and SB&M, which is a joint venture between SHO-BOND Holdings Co. and Mitsui & Co., owning the remaining 49 percent.

Capital for CPAC SB&M Lifetime Solution is expected to total 150 million baht ($4.8 million) and operations are likely to start in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“The aging of critical infrastructure is a global issue, but it is also becoming increasingly prevalent in Southeast Asia,” said SHO-BOND Holdings in a press release Tuesday.

“This trend is creating strong potential demand for appropriate structural maintenance services from CPAC’s customer base, as well as related industries and academic institutions,” it added.

The new joint venture firm will offer maintenance services for mainly public infrastructure including bridges, roads, railways, ports and buildings by utilizing the expertise of SHO-BOND Holdings, which specializes in repairing and reinforcing social infrastructures. They will also develop repair methods to meet local needs.

CPAC is a wholly subsidiary of the Siam Cement Group. The joint venture also aims to utilize Mitsui’s global network and expertise in overseas business operations to broaden its reach in Southeast Asia.

to TOP Page

More from this section

image-1598509274292.jpg
Japan SHO-BOND, Thai partner to start JV to meet aging infrastructure needs in Southeast Asia

Thailand Infrastructure

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Photo by Niloy Biswas on Unsplash
Consultancy Nippon Koei wins Dhaka metro engineering deal

Bangladesh Infrastructure

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Burak K from Pexels
Toll road builder Nexco Central to win Philippines contract

Philippines Infrastructure

15 DAYS AGO

japan-360430_1280.jpg
India to set up Japanese industrial township in Assam to further boost economic ties

India Infrastructure

20 DAYS AGO

Photo by Troy Mortier on Unsplash
Amata, Sinotech to build industrial city in Thailand with more investors

Thailand Infrastructure

29 DAYS AGO

Philippines’ Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NNA)
Philippines woos other investors for airport facelift after consortium fails

Philippines Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

sunway.jpg
Sunway teams up with Engie to build district cooling systems in Malaysia

Malaysia Infrastructure

3 MONTHS AGO

Davao City (Photo by Lester Casio on Unsplash)
Japan to lend $1.461 bil. for two Philippine road projects

Philippines Infrastructure

3 MONTHS AGO

Nepal (Photo by Sebastian Pena Lambarri on Unsplash)
Malaysia’s KPower wins hydro power plant contract in Nepal

Nepal Infrastructure

3 MONTHS AGO

Day View of Trust Green City (Image courtesy of Raffles Infrastructure)
Singapore’s Raffles Infrastructure wins bid for $800 mil. green, smart city project in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Infrastructure

4 MONTHS AGO

DSCN6453.JPG
Taiwan New Kinpo to build industrial park in Thailand for supply chain diversification: report

Thailand Infrastructure

4 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
S. Korea’s Daewoo E&C wins 1st work at LNG plant in Indonesia

Indonesia Infrastructure

4 MONTHS AGO

bangladesh-476308_1280.jpg
IHI, Mitsui Sumitomo Construction win India-linking railway bridge project in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Infrastructure

4 MONTHS AGO

Mandalay (Photo by Philippe Bourhis on Unsplash)
Toyota Tsusho wins hydropower plant repair work in Myanmar to support electricity supply

Myanmar Infrastructure

4 MONTHS AGO

National Road No.5 in Poipet (NNA)
Japan's $266 million loan for Cambodia’s road improvements to boost regional connectivity

Cambodia Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Japan’s Toa Corp., Samsung C&T win $289 million reclamation project in Singapore

Singapore Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

image-1585104028122.jpg
Toyota, NTT sign capital tie-up over "smart city" project

Japan Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

water-2363820_1280.jpg
Japanese water intake equipment maker Nagaoka establishes Vietnam manufacturing unit

Vietnam Infrastructure

6 MONTHS AGO

engineer-2558705_1280.jpg
Japanese engineering firm Mirait to buy 85 percent of Singapore’s YL Integrated

Singapore Infrastructure

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Dan Smedley on Unsplash
Japan's IHI to rebuild 2 bridges in Myanmar for economic corridor

Myanmar Infrastructure

7 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
India's railway project with Japan faces $4.5 bil. budget shortfall

India Infrastructure

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

scoop-4431347_960_720.jpg
Japan’s Furukawa Electric to join Indonesia’s submarine cable project

Indonesia Infrastructure

7 MONTHS AGO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) exchanging diplomatic notes with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in Makati City on Jan. 9, 2020.
Japan provides extra loan to strengthen 2 Manila bridges against earthquakes

Philippines Infrastructure

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sujith Devanagari on Unsplash
Japanese civil engineer Nippon Koei to embark on India’s infrastructure projects

India Infrastructure

8 MONTHS AGO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitshu Motegi (R) in a bilateral meeting with Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez during his visit to Manila on Jan. 9, 2020.
Philippines eager for swift creation of Japan's masterplan for Subic development

Philippines Infrastructure

8 MONTHS AGO

image-1576478414599.JPG
Kobelco Eco-Solutions to deliver clean water in Cambodia

Cambodia Infrastructure

9 MONTHS AGO

Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms

Philippines Infrastructure

MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its f...

9 MONTHS AGO