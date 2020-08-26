NEC selling unmanned hotel check-in system in Southeast Asia

Photo by Tim Photoguy on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese information technology giant NEC Corp. has launched in Southeast Asia a hotel check-in system requiring no physical interaction with staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. expects to sign the first contract for the biometric technology system with a hotel in Singapore, Shinya Hashizume, a spokesman for the company's regional headquarters in the city-state, told NNA on Tuesday.

Guests can complete check-in and check-out procedures, including receiving a card key, using a kiosk terminal that reads passports and recognizes faces.

The cost of installing two kiosk units and biometric identification software starts from about 4 million yen ($37,600), the spokesman said.

The Japanese group is in talks with multiple hotel operators to introduce the system, he added, but declined to give a sales target.

"Hoteliers in the region working to resume operations in the coming months face tough challenges," Yeo Jack Ming, vice president of the Singapore unit, said in a statement Tuesday, adding that hoteliers can deploy NEC's smart crowd analysis and thermal screening solutions alongside the check-in system for efficient entry management.

The Japanese group, which began developing the system last year before the spread of COVID-19, has stepped up the project in the wake of the pandemic, according to the spokesman. (NNA/Kyodo)