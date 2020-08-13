Bayer, Temasek set up joint venture to innovate for vertical vegetable farming

13, Aug. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Unfold)
(Photo courtesy of Unfold)

SINGAPORE, NNA – German chemical and life science giant Bayer AG and the Singapore government’s investment arm Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd. have set up a joint venture with $30 million in initial capital to develop vegetable varieties for indoor vertical farming.

Unfold, the JV based in Davis, California will operate there and in Singapore, and will focus on seed genetic engineering to leverage quality, efficiency and sustainability, the two companies said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Bayer invested in the new entity through Leaps by Bayer, its impact investment arm. Bayer has agreed to provide rights to germplasm from its vegetable portfolio, the statement said.

The companies did not disclose the venture’s shareholding structure.

“What sets Unfold apart is its unparalleled investment in germplasm and crop growth models best suited for vertical farming environments, an area currently largely underserved,” John Purcell, Unfold’s CEO said in the statement.

Vertical farms offer a way to grow food crops with a smaller environmental footprint, and are well-suited for locations with little arable land. The venture is aimed at tapping demand in Singapore, where demand for fresh, sustainable and locally grown produce is increasing, the statement said.

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Photo courtesy of Unfold)
Bayer, Temasek set up joint venture to innovate for vertical vegetable farming

Singapore Food

1 HOUR AGO

Masao Aihara, chief production officer of Taiwan Kiyoken at its shop in Breeze Taipei Station on Aug. 7, 2020. (NNA)
Kiyoken, maker of railway station boxed lunches, opens 1st overseas shop in Taipei

Taiwan Food

2 DAYS AGO

Photo by Gianluca Gerardi on Unsplash
Japanese candy-making firm Fujiya to build biscuit plant in China

China Food

10 DAYS AGO

A Beard Papa's outlet in MetroWalk shopping mall in Taoyuan City, Taiwan (Photo courtesy of Muginoho Holdings)
Muginoho takes over Taiwan franchisee to expand Beard Papa's chain

Taiwan Food

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Egidijus Bielskis on Unsplash
Soybean paste maker Hanamaruki Foods to expand sales of shio koji seasoning in China

China Food

16 DAYS AGO

yogurt-1442034_1280.jpg
Japan’s Meiji to build dairy, sweet plant in China’s Guangzhou

China Food

27 DAYS AGO

Central Restaurants Group Co. President Nath Vongpanich (L) and Born Project Co. President and TV host of Krua Khun Toi, Tripop Limpapath at a press conference for "Every Foood" cloud kitchen food delivery project in Bangkok on July 13, 2020. (NNA)
Thailand's CRG invests 500 mil. baht in cloud kitchen services

Thailand Food

29 DAYS AGO

Test lab in Nagase’s Regional Food Innovation Center in Singapore (Photo courtesy of Nagase)
Chemical trader Nagase opens regional food ingredient lab in Singapore

Singapore Food

30 DAYS AGO

Yuabread Inc. has developed a food-freezing technique to preserve the taste and flavor of freshly baked breads and deliver them regularly to both corporate and individual clients. (Photo courtesy of Yuabread)(Kyodo)
Bread subscription service excites foodies across Japan

Japan Food

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

cake-1258736_1280.jpg
Japan’s Goyo Food Industry to produce frozen cakes in Thailand

Thailand Food

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by icon0.com from Pexels
Kirin hires firm to investigate Myanmar-military partner

Myanmar Food

2 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Instant noodle giant Nissin exploring new business in post-COVID-19 HK, China

Hong Kong Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Tafilah Yusof from Pixabay
PepsiCo buys China’s online-focused “Be & Cheery” brand snack maker for $705 mil.

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Focus Dynamics expanding to food delivery, cloud kitchens for Malaysian stalls, eateries

Malaysia Food

2 MONTHS AGO

bottle-841433_1280.jpg
Mengniu Dairy to build mega fresh milk plant in central China in 2021: report

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ke Vin on Unsplash
Indofood CBP to acquire Pinehill for $2.99 bil. in noodle expansion in Middle East, Africa

Middle East Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Tom Crew on Unsplash
Major wine trader Enoteca of Japan tapping sake market in China

China Food

3 MONTHS AGO

japanese-2718371_1280.jpg
Japanese top rice cracker maker Kameda Seika to tie-up with Thai Singha to go global

Thailand Food

3 MONTHS AGO

A ground breaking ceremony for Osotspa's first beverage plant in Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon in December 2018. (Photo courtesy of Osotspa)
Thai beverage maker Osotspa takes over glass bottle trader Myanmar Golden Glass

Myanmar Food

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Nestle
Nestle to boost pet foods, make plant-based products in China

China Food

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of House Osotspa Foods Co., Ltd.)
Health conscious consumers boosting Thai beverage maker Osotspa’ sales amid pandemic

Thailand Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Instant noodles aisle in Village Grocer at Plaza Arkadia on May 19, 2020. (NNA)
Malaysians snap up instant noodles for lockdown meals

Features Malaysia Food

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tata Consumer Products)
India Tata group to take full control of beverage joint venture with PepsiCo

India Food

3 MONTHS AGO

image-1589438600162.jpg
China Mengniu Dairy, Coca-Cola establish pasteurized milk venture: report

China Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Matt & Chris Pua on Unsplash
Nissin Foods to produce pre-cut vegetables for H.K., China markets

Hong Kong Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Kameda Seika's signature Kaki No Tane snack with local flavors under the new brand Kari Kari (NNA)
2 Japanese food makers in India resume production amid lockdown

Features India Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Carolien van Oijen on Unsplash
Meiji to invest $254 mil. in China dairy farm operator AustAsia to source more raw milk

China Food

4 MONTHS AGO