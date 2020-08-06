Maruti Suzuki expands service network to drive growth in India

NEW DELHI, NNA - India’s largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corp., opened 250 service shops in the past fiscal year to grow in the giant country’s automobile market.

The automaker with a more than 50 percent market share said in its annual report Tuesday its service center network totaled 3,864 in the year ending in March 2020. The jump was Maruti Suzuki’s biggest ever over a single fiscal year. The maker now has shops in 1,914 locations, up from 1,784 a year earlier.

Maruti Suzuki will continue the expansion and invest more in product development as well, said Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO of the Indian arm.

The company added 200 training centers in the most recent fiscal year to staff the new shops. There were just 17 training sites three years ago.

Given particularly brisk sales growth in rural India, Maruti Suzuki will add a mobile repair service for customers in remote places and for people who have trouble getting out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the key success factors (in) the automobile industry is the ease and low cost of maintenance,” the company said in its annual report. “This includes service workshops in close proximity and quick availability of spare parts at affordable (prices).”

In May, the company announced it had acquired India-based JJ Impex (Delhi) Pvt. Ltd. to enhance its automobile service and repair business.