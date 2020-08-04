Bank of Yokohama opens Singapore branch to focus on Asia

SINGAPORE, NNA - The Bank of Yokohama, a leading regional bank in Japan, has opened a branch in Singapore to zero in on its overseas financial services in Asia.

The bank said Monday it had received a license to open the branch from the Monetary Authority of Singapore the same day to primarily provide corporate clients in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam with saving, lending and foreign currency services.

At present, the Japanese lender said it has a branch in Shanghai and representative offices in Hong Kong, Bangkok, New York and London. But it will close its London office in October in a bid to allocate management resources to the Asian market.

The Bank of Yokohama said in a statement that it maintains collaborative ties with Bangkok Bank, Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, the Philippines' Metropolitan Bank & Trust, popularly known as Metrobank, and the State Bank of India. (NNA/Kyodo)