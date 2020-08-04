Bank of Yokohama opens Singapore branch to focus on Asia

04, Aug. 2020

singapore-2706849_1280.jpg

SINGAPORE, NNA - The Bank of Yokohama, a leading regional bank in Japan, has opened a branch in Singapore to zero in on its overseas financial services in Asia.

The bank said Monday it had received a license to open the branch from the Monetary Authority of Singapore the same day to primarily provide corporate clients in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam with saving, lending and foreign currency services.

At present, the Japanese lender said it has a branch in Shanghai and representative offices in Hong Kong, Bangkok, New York and London. But it will close its London office in October in a bid to allocate management resources to the Asian market.

The Bank of Yokohama said in a statement that it maintains collaborative ties with Bangkok Bank, Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, the Philippines' Metropolitan Bank & Trust, popularly known as Metrobank, and the State Bank of India. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

singapore-2706849_1280.jpg
Bank of Yokohama opens Singapore branch to focus on Asia

Singapore Financials

2 MINUTES AGO

hand-2722104_1280.jpg
SMBC joins blockchain platforms Contour, Komgo for trade finance

Singapore Financials

13 DAYS AGO

red-school-blur-factory-451.jpg
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease and Finance to acquire 49% stake in VietinBank Leasing

Vietnam Financials

15 DAYS AGO

Image by Mohamad Trilaksono from Pixabay
Taiwan's Cathay Financial to acquire majority stake in Indonesian bank: report

Indonesia Financials

20 DAYS AGO

bitcoin-3411309_1280.jpg
Yokogawa Electric to invest in fund of funds to collaborate with Indian startups

India Financials

25 DAYS AGO

TC Car Solutions (Thailand)'s employees and fleet of cars (Photo courtesy of TC Car Solutions (Thailand))
Tokyo Century launches fixed-rate, flexible car-leasing service in Thailand

Thailand Financials

25 DAYS AGO

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels
PE investment in India plunges to its lowest since 2017

India Financials

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Unsplash
Danish VC Novo opening Singapore office to boost life science investment in Asia

Asia Financials

29 DAYS AGO

6.jpg
Japan insurer Tokio Marine & Nichido launches remote loss prevention service amid pandemic

Asia Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Jack Sparrow from Pexels
Yoma Bank, Mastercard team up to accelerate Myanmar’s digital economy

Myanmar Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Jason Coudriet on Unsplash
Nomura to sell brokerage JV stake to Philippines’ largest commercial bank

Philippines Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash
Thai digital wallet startup raises $80 mil. from Toyota financier, other Japanese investors

Thailand Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Serena Wong on Unsplash
Japan’s Daiwa PI Partners invests $8 mil. in Vietnamese cinema complex operator Beta Media

Vietnam Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Khush . on Unsplash
Japanese venture capital Beenext forms $110 mil. fund to invest in Indian startups

India Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1591864434656.jpg
Toyota, Aioi Bangkok launch driving habit-based car insurance in Thailand

Thailand Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Mohamad Trilaksono from Pixabay
Japan’s SBI, Indonesia’s Kejora Capital to launch $30 mil. VC fund in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash
Japanese marketing firm starts crowdfunding service to help pandemic-hit companies in SE Asia

Southeast Asia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Banks, cashless payment providers to tie up for possible "digital yen"

Japan Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Credit Commerce from Pixabay
Japan's Shinsei Bank to buy New Zealand nonbank for $490 mil.

New Zealand Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by MF Evelyn on Unsplash
Rent warrant agency J-Lease partners with China’s Lakala to serve Chinese in Japan

Japan Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ray Reyes on Unsplash
BOJ to provide 30 tril. yen to aid virus-hit small firms

Japan Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
S. Korea’s Kookmin Card to buy Thailand’s Fintech firm for SE. Asia expansion

Thailand Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Yangon, Myanmar
Singapore GIC, Norwegian fund invest $92 mil. in Myanmar’s Yoma Bank

Myanmar Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of AND Global)
Marubeni forms strategic tie-up with Singapore fintech startup AND Global

Singapore Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Binny Manohar on Unsplash
Mizuho Bank clinches 1st project finance deal in Cambodia with ING for power transmission

Cambodia Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

austin-distel-DfjJMVhwH_8-unsplash.jpg
Rakuten online brokerage sees demand spike in Malaysia on stay-home order

Malaysia Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

(NNA)
Japan financial firm SBI gets commercial bank license in Cambodia

Cambodia Financials

4 MONTHS AGO