Japan cafe chain Pronto to debut in Taiwan in Aug.

31, Jul. 2020

Japanese cafe chain operator Pronto Corp.'s
Japanese cafe chain operator Pronto Corp.'s "Xcafe by Pronto" is unveiled at Xpark aquarium in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, on July 30, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)

By Mao Sugawara

TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese cafe chain operator Pronto Corp. will open its first outlet in Taiwan in August in tune with the opening of the island's first urban aquarium run by a Japanese operator.

"Xcafe by Pronto" will debut at the Xpark aquarium in Taoyuan, northwestern Taiwan, on Aug. 7 near a station on a high-speed train line. The aquarium will be the first facility overseas for Japanese theme park operator Yokohama Hakkeijima Inc.

Taiwan will be the cafe chain's third foreign market after China and Singapore. Yokohama Hakkeijima asked Pronto to open a cafe at the aquarium, Hatsuki Monta, a Pronto corporate planning official, told NNA on Thursday.

Pronto hopes to raise brand awareness by launching a cafe at the aquarium that is drawing the attention of local people, she added.

Customers will be able to see penguins swimming from inside the 158-seat cafe, a franchise outlet to be run by a local aquarium-operating unit of Yokohama Hakkeijima, according to Pronto.

Reserved tickets are available on KKday, a travel-booking and e-commerce platform for Asian tourists. All tickets have been sold out for the first three days of opening.

Nearly 40,000 tickets available by the end of September have been sold so far, according to KKday.

Pronto expects to draw 20 percent of the estimated 600,000 aquarium visitors in the first year, Monta said.

Yokohama Hakkeijima operates aquariums and a zoo in eastern Japan under diversified business group Seibu Holdings Inc. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Japanese cafe chain operator Pronto Corp.'s "Xcafe by Pronto" is unveiled at Xpark aquarium in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, on July 30, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan cafe chain Pronto to debut in Taiwan in Aug.

Taiwan Restaurant

36 MINUTES AGO

%Arabica cafe opens at Iconsiam.(Photo courtesy of Asiamix)
Kyoto-based cafe %Arabica debuts in Thailand

Thailand Restaurant

21 DAYS AGO

Photo by Yoav Aziz on Unsplash
Japan restaurant chain Ootoya to re-enter China with new Taiwanese partner

China Restaurant

25 DAYS AGO

A Marugame Seimen outlet in Jakarta (NNA)
Japan's Marugame Seimen chain opens 4 delivery outlets in Indonesia

Indonesia Restaurant

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Engin Akyurt from Pexels
Canadian café chain Tim Hortons gets investment from Tencent for China expansion: report

China Restaurant

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by bady qb on Unsplash
Sushi chain Sushiro to boost capital of Thai arm to fully enter local market

Thailand Restaurant

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Alex Hu on Unsplash
Restaurant giant Yum China takes over Chinese chain Huang Ji Huang

China Restaurant

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Jumi Kang from Pixabay
Sushi restaurant chain Sushiro expands H.K. network despite pandemic

Hong Kong Restaurant

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Samuel Foster on Unsplash
Japanese casual dining chain Watami closing 7 China outlets on coronavirus outbreak

China Restaurant

6 MONTHS AGO

Din’s opens in Bangkok on Jan. 28 (Photo courtesy of Food Buddies).
Japanese restaurant operator Food Buddies opens Taiwan-style dim sum eatery in Thailand

Thailand Restaurant

6 MONTHS AGO

running-3512459_960_720.jpg
Conveyor-belt sushi dining chain Kura Sushi to open outlet in Shanghai

China Restaurant

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Melissa Walker Horn on Unsplash
Japan’s Mos Burger to open 5 outlets in Philippines this year

Philippines Restaurant

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo for illustration purposes shows randomly picked men and women sharing a table at an Aisekiya restaurant run by Section Eight Co. (Photo courtesy of Section Eight)
Japanese "matchmaking restaurant" chain Aisekiya taps Southeast Asia

Singapore Restaurant

7 MONTHS AGO

MOS Burger and Pepper Lunch serve a meal with Meiji Cheese in this photo taken on Dec. 12, 2019.
Mos Burger, Pepper Lunch add Meiji cheeses in their Hong Kong meals

Hong Kong Restaurant

7 MONTHS AGO

Sukiya’s first outlet in Hong Kong attracts a long queue when it opens on Dec.12, 2019.
Sukiya beef bowl opens first Hong Kong outlet

Hong Kong Restaurant

8 MONTHS AGO

Mos Burger, an outlet of Japanese hamburger restaurant chain Mos Food Services Inc., offering hamburgers with plant-based patties in Singapore is pictured on Dec. 11, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
Mos Food offers plant-based hamburger in Singapore

Singapore Restaurant

8 MONTHS AGO

jose-ruales-jur0ObMJIVg-unsplash.jpg
Sushi chain Sushiro posting robust sales in Hong Kong despite unrest

Hong Kong Restaurant

8 MONTHS AGO

G-Factory opening Japanese eel rice eatery in Vietnam’s HCM city

Vietnam Restaurant

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japan’s dining operator and consulting firm G-Factory Co. is opening a Japan...

9 MONTHS AGO

20191108_0002.jpg
Japan’s Mos Food to open hamburger outlet in Vietnam in 2020

Vietnam Restaurant

9 MONTHS AGO

Mos Food hamburger chain to train over 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan

Vietnam Restaurant

HANOI, NNA - Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. will hire more than 350 Vietna...

10 MONTHS AGO

Japanese coffee chain Komeda Holdings lays plans for outlets in Thailand, Myanmar

Thailand Restaurant

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese coffee shop chain operator Komeda Holdings Co. is planning to open outlets i...

10 MONTHS AGO

Yoshihiro Kawatsu, CEO of Torizen Foods Co., speaks in an interview with NNA at his firm’s headquarters in Hakata, Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Aug. 29, 2019.
Japanese chicken eatery chain enters Myanmar after 30 years of charity work

Myanmar Restaurant

10 MONTHS AGO

An artist’s conception of the first roadside-style Sukiya beef rice bowl restaurant in Vietnam due to open in a commercial center in Binh Duong Province in late October (Image courtesy of Zensho Vietnam Co.)
Japanese beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st roadside outlet in Vietnam

Vietnam Restaurant

11 MONTHS AGO

20190916_0006.jpg
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand

Thailand Restaurant

11 MONTHS AGO

The Japanese noodle restaurant “MARUGAME UDON Toul Tompong Branch” is opened by Taica Corp. in Phnom Penh on Friday. (Photo courtesy of Taica )
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh

Cambodia Restaurant

11 MONTHS AGO

20190909_0004.jpg
From noodles to sushi, Japanese cuisine makes inroads in India

India Restaurant

11 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Sushi offered at Japanese conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro's first outlet in Hong Kong, as shown in a photo taken on Aug. 12. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's leading conveyor belt sushi bar Sushiro debuts in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Restaurant

12 MONTHS AGO