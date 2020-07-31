Retailers increase stocks to ensure supply in all circumstances

HO CHI MINH CITY, VNS/VNA - Retailers have prepared goods to ensure adequate supply in all circumstances and have continued measures to safeguard the health of customers and staff amid new cases of COVID-19 that have occurred via community transmission.

Saigon Co.op has increased stock for essential goods and taken stricter measures against COVID-19 at its supermarkets and retail stores nationwide, including Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, and Co.opSmile.

Do Quoc Huy, Saigon Co.op’ s marketing director, said with experience gained from the peak COVID-19 period, its retail systems have a clear roadmap for stockpiling as well as measures to cope with new developments.

An adequate supply of essential goods have been ensured as well as antibacterial cloth masks, medical masks and hand gel sanitisers, he said, adding that Saigon Co.op’ s human resources and transportation plans have been carefully mapped out to cope with any circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fresh food, fruits and vegetables and face masks are among the best-selling products at Co.opmart's entire system. In addition, sales of instant noodles, frozen foods and sanitary products have increased slightly compared to the previous week, he said.

At Co.opmart Da Nang in Da Nang city, which has resumed strict social distancing measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, sales of these products have risen by 25 percent compared to a week ago.

A representative of Big C & GO! said the supermarket has been supplying sufficient goods at stable prices to customers, and has worked with delivery service providers to serve customers who order goods via its hotline 19001880.

Retailers are transporting goods under separate plans to different localities, especially to Da Nang, Quang Nam and Hue, and adopting measures to ensure social distancing rules at its stores in Da Nang.

Modern distribution channels are supplying a large number of medical masks, antibacterial cloth masks and quality hand sanitisers. Retailers are also applying promotions on essential goods.

At traditional markets in HCM City, supplies are abundant and prices have been stable. - VNA